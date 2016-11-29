 LIVE !  :  India, who are already leading the five-match Test series 1-0, will look to extend their dominance over England by winning the Mohali Test and extend their lead to 2-0. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test Day 4: Indian spinners run riot, England 9 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Reveal details of your bank deals after demonetisation, PM tells BJP MPs

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 29, 2016, 11:23 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 12:23 pm IST
Meanwhile, ruckus over note ban continued in the Rajya Sabha with Congress leader Ahmed Patel lashing out at the government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and MLAs to submit details of their bank account transactions between November 8 and December 31 to BJP President Amit Shah, at a Parliamentary Party meeting ahead of Parliament session.

The Income Tax Amendment Bill proposed on Monday is meant not to turn black money into white but to use money looted from poor for welfare, the PM added in the meeting.

Amit Shah on the other hand asked BJP MPs to motivate traders falling in their constituencies to move to cashless transactions.

Modi also urged all to support this endeavor to make India a digital economy and a cashless society.

Modi said the fight against black money and the amendments in the income-tax law is an initiative aimed at benefitting the poor.

"Addressing the BJP parliamentary meet on Tuesday, the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji said that our fight against black money and the amendments in the income-tax law is an initiative aimed at benefiting the poor," said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar after the meeting.

"He urged all to support the government's endeavour to make India a digital economy and a cashless society. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana will aim at ensuring that water, toilet, healthcare and education reach the poor," he added.

Commenting the opposition's demand for an apology from the Prime Minister over his barb directed at them for questioning the demonetisation drive, Kumar said the former will definitely intervene in both houses and put forth his stand.

"We were ready for debate in both the houses from the 16th. The opposition parties left the debate in the middle in Rajya Sabha and have not yet started it in the Lok Sabha. We are ready for debate but we don't understand what problems they have," he said.

Earlier in the day, the opposition parties escalated their attack on the ruling dispensation and reiterated their demand for an apology from the Prime Minister over his unwarranted barb post the decision to scrap high-value currency notes.

A united opposition is also adamant on its demand for discussion under Rule 56 in the Lok Sabha.

Sources said this was decided by the opposition in the meeting held this morning in Parliament.

Justifying his decision, the PM had earlier on Friday in an event to mark Constitution Day said the people questioning his move were those who didn't get time to make any preparation.

"I think the pain of such people is that the government did not give a chance (to them) to make any preparation. These same people would have lavished praise on him if they had got 72 hours to make their preparations," he said.

Meanwhile, ruckus over demonetisation continued in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday with Congress leader Ahmed Patel lashing out at the Modi government over the move.

“There is no relief for farmers, traders and others, but for black money hoarders the government is repeatedly providing amnesty. This is the reality of Modi sarkar” Patel alleged.

Countering him, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that income tax amendments proposed on Monday were for the benefit of the common man.

The Minister called on the Opposition to support the PM’s move to create a cashless society.

Soon after, Rajya Sabha and Rajya Sabha were both adjourned till 2 pm.

With the Centre agreeing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would speak on demonetisation in Parliament "if there is a proper debate", leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the former would not do any 'favour' as "it is his duty to answer to questions" of opposition parties.

Speaking to ANI Congress leader Kharge said, "Prime Minister Modi is not doing any favour to us by intervening in Parliament. It is his duty. He should come and listen to our debate and answer to our questions."

Earlier, Kharge had said that demonetisation had harmed the economic system, the farmers, the youth, labourers and women among others and they are in distress.

Seeking to break the deadlock, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had yesterday told the Lok Sabha that Prime Minister Modi would speak on demonetisation, but the opposition's demand for a debate with a provision for voting remained unimpressed, forcing another adjournment.

With opposition parties firm on their stand, Singh said nobody is questioning the government's intentions over demonetisation.

He said the government was willing to listen to the complaints and suggestions of different parties over the execution of the demonetisation move.

Tags: narendra modi, bjp mps, amit shah, it amendment bill, demonetisation, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Lok Sabha in session (Photo: PTI)

Sloganeering continues in Lok Sabha, only 1 query asked in Question Hour

More than 30 Opposition members, including those from the Congress, TMC and the Left parties, trooped into the Well shouting slogans.
29 Nov 2016 11:59 AM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Pay 50% tax on unaccounted deposits, or 85% if caught: govt

The Income Tax Amendment bill proposes a 30% tax on undisclosed income, plus 10% penalty as also a 33% surcharge.
28 Nov 2016 3:42 PM
Opposition leaders' at a meeting in the Parliament. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Oppn to reiterate demand for PM's apology over his barb post note ban

Justifying his decision, Modi had earlier said the people questioning his move were those who didn't get time to make any preparation.
29 Nov 2016 11:32 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan and several other celebrities were spotted at Salman Khan's residence late Monday for a bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh comes out to party with Salman, other stars
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at the aiport and other locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Varun, Parineeti, Vidya, Alia, other stars are a visual treat
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor promoted their film 'Befikre' on the reality show 'Super Dancer' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Vaani bond with kids while promoting Befikre on reality show
On Saturday, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu stepped out to show their support for animals at an adoption camp which was held in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Saif, Soha and Kunal urge fans to take a furry buddy home
Looking gorgeous as ever, Shilpa Shetty debuted her new hair colour, while Varun Dhawan kept it easy and casual and our shutterbug captured it all. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shilpa Shetty flaunts new hair colour, while Varun keeps it casual
Alia Bhatt attended an event, and promoted her upcoming Gauri Shinde helmed 'Dear Zindagi'.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt is every bit a damsel at promotional event in Singapore
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Holocaust survivor advises Austrians against far-right party
 

Watch: Aamir Khan's brilliant body transformation for Dangal will amaze you

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter.
 

Woman jumps off plane just after it landed at US airport

The woman, on board Flight 1892 from New Orleans to Houston, suddenly opened the over-wing exit door and jumped off about 15 feet while the plane was taxiing at the Bush Intercontinental Airport. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 

Golmaal 4 release date to be shifted to avoid clash with 2.0?

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal' franchise is one of the most popular in Bollywood.
 

117-year-old Emma Morano is the last person alive born in 1800s
 

FIR registered after Rs 80 lakh jewellery stolen from Aamir’s wife’s house

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao during their trip to Arunachal Pradesh recently. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sloganeering continues in Lok Sabha, only 1 query asked in Question Hour

Lok Sabha in session (Photo: PTI)

Chandrababu Naidu to head Modi govt panel on problems caused by note ban

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: File)

Billionaire for a day: Rs 9806 cr credited to taxi driver's Jan Dhan account

Punjab taxi driver Balwinder Singh. (Photo: Social media)

ATM cash van driver who stole Rs 1.37 crore arrested from Bengaluru

Dominic, ATM cash van driver who fled with Rs 1.37 crores on November 23. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Rajnath Singh leaves for Havana to pay last respects to Fidel Castro

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham