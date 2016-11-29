Reveal details of your bank deals after demonetisation, PM tells BJP MPs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and MLAs to submit details of their bank account transactions between November 8 and December 31 to BJP President Amit Shah, at a Parliamentary Party meeting ahead of Parliament session.

The Income Tax Amendment Bill proposed on Monday is meant not to turn black money into white but to use money looted from poor for welfare, the PM added in the meeting.

Amit Shah on the other hand asked BJP MPs to motivate traders falling in their constituencies to move to cashless transactions.

Modi also urged all to support this endeavor to make India a digital economy and a cashless society.

Modi said the fight against black money and the amendments in the income-tax law is an initiative aimed at benefitting the poor.

"Addressing the BJP parliamentary meet on Tuesday, the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji said that our fight against black money and the amendments in the income-tax law is an initiative aimed at benefiting the poor," said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar after the meeting.

"He urged all to support the government's endeavour to make India a digital economy and a cashless society. The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana will aim at ensuring that water, toilet, healthcare and education reach the poor," he added.

Commenting the opposition's demand for an apology from the Prime Minister over his barb directed at them for questioning the demonetisation drive, Kumar said the former will definitely intervene in both houses and put forth his stand.

"We were ready for debate in both the houses from the 16th. The opposition parties left the debate in the middle in Rajya Sabha and have not yet started it in the Lok Sabha. We are ready for debate but we don't understand what problems they have," he said.

Earlier in the day, the opposition parties escalated their attack on the ruling dispensation and reiterated their demand for an apology from the Prime Minister over his unwarranted barb post the decision to scrap high-value currency notes.

A united opposition is also adamant on its demand for discussion under Rule 56 in the Lok Sabha.

Sources said this was decided by the opposition in the meeting held this morning in Parliament.

Justifying his decision, the PM had earlier on Friday in an event to mark Constitution Day said the people questioning his move were those who didn't get time to make any preparation.

"I think the pain of such people is that the government did not give a chance (to them) to make any preparation. These same people would have lavished praise on him if they had got 72 hours to make their preparations," he said.

Meanwhile, ruckus over demonetisation continued in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday with Congress leader Ahmed Patel lashing out at the Modi government over the move.

“There is no relief for farmers, traders and others, but for black money hoarders the government is repeatedly providing amnesty. This is the reality of Modi sarkar” Patel alleged.

Countering him, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that income tax amendments proposed on Monday were for the benefit of the common man.

The Minister called on the Opposition to support the PM’s move to create a cashless society.

Soon after, Rajya Sabha and Rajya Sabha were both adjourned till 2 pm.

With the Centre agreeing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would speak on demonetisation in Parliament "if there is a proper debate", leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the former would not do any 'favour' as "it is his duty to answer to questions" of opposition parties.

Speaking to ANI Congress leader Kharge said, "Prime Minister Modi is not doing any favour to us by intervening in Parliament. It is his duty. He should come and listen to our debate and answer to our questions."

Earlier, Kharge had said that demonetisation had harmed the economic system, the farmers, the youth, labourers and women among others and they are in distress.

Seeking to break the deadlock, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had yesterday told the Lok Sabha that Prime Minister Modi would speak on demonetisation, but the opposition's demand for a debate with a provision for voting remained unimpressed, forcing another adjournment.

With opposition parties firm on their stand, Singh said nobody is questioning the government's intentions over demonetisation.

He said the government was willing to listen to the complaints and suggestions of different parties over the execution of the demonetisation move.