Ready for talks if India makes the move, says Pak High Commissioner

New Delhi: Speaking ahead of the 6th Heart of Asia conference to be held in Amritsar next week, Pakistan's High Commissioner Abdul Basit told an Indian TV channel that his country is ready to have a dialogue with India.

"The schedule of Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz is not cast in stone and if there was an offer for talks from the host nation (India), then it would be accepted by Pakistan," the Dawn quoted Basit as telling a television channel.

"We can delay talks for months or even for years, but ultimately, a solution to the problems between India and Pakistan can only come through dialogue, and therefore, both nations must sit and discuss all the issues that confront them," he added.

He also said that the ongoing tension on the borders that separates the two nations was in no one's interest.

He said that there is a need to convert the 2003 ceasefire understanding into a formal agreement between India and Pakistan to end all hostilities.