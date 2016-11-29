 LIVE !  :  India, who are already leading the five-match Test series 1-0, will look to extend their dominance over England by winning the Mohali Test and extend their lead to 2-0. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test Day 4: India press for victory, England 6 down
 
RBI eases withdrawal limits for deposits in legal tender from today

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2016, 7:38 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 7:43 am IST
Preferably, higher denomination bank notes of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 are to be issued for such withdrawals, the RBI said.
New currency notes of Rs 500. (Photo: PTI)
 New currency notes of Rs 500. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: To encourage people to deposit valid currency notes in banks, RBI on Tuesday said bank customers would be able to withdraw deposits made in current legal tender notes beyond the current limits, a move aimed at increasing currency circulation in system.

For example, if someone deposits valid legal tenders (Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 100, Rs 50, Rs 20, Rs 10, Rs 5) of Rs 4,000, the withdrawal limit for that person would rise by Rs 4,000 over and above weekly withdrawal limit of Rs 24,000.

For current accounts, the withdrawal limit is Rs 50,000 a week for small traders.

In a late evening circular, the Reserve Bank said that it has been reported that "certain depositors are hesitating" to deposit their monies into bank accounts in view of the current limits on cash withdrawals from accounts.

"As it is impeding active circulation of currency notes, it has been decided, on careful consideration, to allow withdrawals of deposits made in current legal tender notes on or after November 29, 2016 beyond the current limits;

"Preferably, available higher denominations bank notes of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 are to be issued for such withdrawals," the Reserve Bank said.

After the withdrawal of legal tender character of old Rs 500/1000 notes from November 9, a Rs 24,000 per week limit (including from ATM) on withdrawal has been put in place.

Additionally, RBI has also allowed banks operating currency chests to operate Chest Guarantee Scheme (CGSS) for Specified Bank Notes (SBNs) if they have additional space.

However, they can do so if the additional space in their existing currency chest or additional storage space at the same centre which is nearly as safe and secure as that of a currency chest.

Requisite approval for operating CGSS will be granted by RBI Regional Office  concerned, on receipt of request from any bank, it said.

On Monday, RBI had allowed banks to park such currencies at currency chests at the district level so as to decongest the storage facility.

A currency chest operating at the point to be called Designated Chest (DC) will be required to operate a separate vault -- to be named Chest Guarantee Vault (CGV) -- as an extended arm of it, it had said.

