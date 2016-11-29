Nation, Current Affairs

Pak had direct role in mutilation of soldier’s body in Machhil sector, says Army

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2016, 12:37 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 2:55 am IST
Three soldiers were killed and the body of one of them was mutilated on November 22.
“Refer to Machhil operation of November 22, where body of one soldier was mutilated, search leads to recoveries that indicate Pakistan’s complicity,” an army officer at the Udhampur-based Northern Command said in a statement. (Representational image)
Jammu: The Army on Monday said Pakistan had a “direct role” in the mutilation of a soldier’s body along the Line of Control in Machhil sector of Kupwara district on November 22.

“Refer to Machhil operation of November 22, where body of one soldier was mutilated, search leads to recoveries that indicate Pakistan’s complicity,” an army officer at the Udhampur-based Northern Command said in a statement.

Three soldiers were killed and the body of one of them was mutilated when infiltrators had ambushed an army patrol in the Machhil sector on November 22.

The eatables and other items recovered from the area show the marking of “Pakistan Defense Force”, “Pakistan standard” and the night vision that bears the seal of “Government Property”, which is made by the US and used by the Pakistan army, the officer said.

“Three soldiers were killed in action on the LoC in Machhil. Body of one soldier mutilated, retribution will be heavy for this cowardly act,” Army had said after the killing. It was second incident of mutilation of soldier's body in less than a month, triggering outrage.

