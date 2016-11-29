NIA's Hyderabad unit nabs 6 terror suspects for blasts in courts

The leader of the Tamil Nadu-based group, identified as Dawood Suleman, 23, a resident of Chennai’s Thiruvanmiyur, is a software engineer with TCS Chennai. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad/Madurai/Chennai: The National Investigation Agency’s Hyderabad unit on Monday arrested six terror suspects of the Al-Qaeda-inspired group called ‘Base Movement’ for carrying out bomb blasts in court complexes across South India including in Chittoor and Nellore and for planning to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leader of the Tamil Nadu-based group, identified as Dawood Suleman, 23, a resident of Chennai’s Thiruvanmiyur, is a software engineer with TCS Chennai.

He is currently being interrogated. The five other accused were identified as Abbas Ali, 27, of Ismalipuram; Mohammed Abdul Kareem, 25, of K. Pudur; Shamshum Karawa, Ayub Khan, 25, of GR Nagar; and Hafeez.

While three of them have been officially arrested, the NIA is interrogating the other three. The accused were arrested from Madurai and Chennai.

According to top sources in NIA, a pen drive found at the scene of the blast at the Nellore district court in AP contained a photograph of Mr Modi and a threat to target him. “Out of the five blasts, in two places they left pen drives in which they spoke about targeting Mr Modi,” said an official.

With the arrest of the terror group, the NIA along with the Telangana state and Tamil Nadu police, averted the next targets of the group — on February 9, 2017 — the Mysuru railway court and Palakkad court in Kerala.

The six accused were involved in bomb blasts in parking lots in the Chittoor court in Andhra Pradesh and Kollam in Kerala and inside court premises in Mysuru in Karnataka, Nellore in AP and Mallapuram in Kerala.