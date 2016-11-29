 LIVE !  :  India, who are already leading the five-match Test series 1-0, will look to extend their dominance over England by winning the Mohali Test and extend their lead to 2-0. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test Day 4: Indian spinners run riot, England 9 down
 
Nabha jailbreak: 2 close aides of kingpin Parminder arrested from Uttarakhand

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2016, 12:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 12:01 pm IST
Several fake vehicle number plates, voter IDs, sim cards, mobile phones, bullets, bomb making material have been recovered.
Parminder alias Penda was travelling in an SUV when his vehicle was intercepted by police at a check post in Kairana in Shamli district. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Dehradun: Two close aides of Nabha jailbreak mastermind Parminder Singh alias Penda have been arrested in Dehradun with police suspecting that the incident may have been plotted at their hideout in the city.

Geeta Arora, wife of Penda's friend Sunil Arora with whom the jailbreak mastermind was staying in a rented accommodation in the city's Raipur area and an aide Aditya Mehra were arrested from their hideout on Monday, SSP Sadanand Date said. However, Sunil Arora along with another accomplice managed to escape, he said.

Sunil is a close friend of Penda who was staying with the Aroras for six months till he left the city five days ahead of the jailbreak to execute it. Date said the jailbreak in all likelihood was plotted at their hideout in the city.

Several fake vehicle number plates, voter IDs, sim cards, mobile phones, bullets, material used for making a bomb and Rs 2 lakh in cash have been recovered from the house where the duo was arrested, the SSP said.

Khalistan Liberation Front Chief Harminder Singh Mintoo, who had escaped from Nabha jail in Punjab along with five other inmates on Sunday, was nabbed from Nizamuddin railway station in New Delhi.

Tags: punjab jailbreak, nabha jailbreak, parminder singh, khalistan liberation front
Location: India, Uttaranchal, Dehra Dun

Video: Holocaust survivor advises Austrians against far-right party
 

Watch: Aamir Khan's brilliant body transformation for Dangal will amaze you

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter.
 

Woman jumps off plane just after it landed at US airport

The woman, on board Flight 1892 from New Orleans to Houston, suddenly opened the over-wing exit door and jumped off about 15 feet while the plane was taxiing at the Bush Intercontinental Airport. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)
 

Golmaal 4 release date to be shifted to avoid clash with 2.0?

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal' franchise is one of the most popular in Bollywood.
 

117-year-old Emma Morano is the last person alive born in 1800s
 

FIR registered after Rs 80 lakh jewellery stolen from Aamir's wife's house

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao during their trip to Arunachal Pradesh recently. (Twitter)
