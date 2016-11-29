Nation, Current Affairs

After legal battle win, women enter sanctum sanctorum of Haji Ali Dargah

ANI
Published Nov 29, 2016, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2016, 4:26 pm IST
Prior to 2011, the Dargah did not discriminate against women and allowed free entry of people across religions.
The dargah's board of trustees had imposed a ban on women's entry calling it a "grievous sin".
 The dargah's board of trustees had imposed a ban on women's entry calling it a "grievous sin".

Mumbai: After a series of legal battles that lasted for five years, women activists on Tuesday entered the sanctum sanctorum of Haji Ali Dargah.

Prior to 2011, the dargah did not discriminate against women and allowed free entry of people across religions. However, in March 2011, the dargah's board of trustees imposed a ban on women's entry calling it a "grievous sin".

On October 24, the Haji Ali Dargah Trust had told the Supreme Court that it was ready to implement the Bombay High Court's order to allow women's enter to the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine located in South Mumbai and had sought four weeks for infrastructural changes to make arrangements for it.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur was hearing a plea by the Haji Ali Dargah Trust challenging the Bombay High Court's ruling to provide equal right of entry to both women and men in the dargah's sanctum sanctorum.

On August 26, the Bombay High Court held that the ban imposed by the Trust, prohibiting women from entering the sanctum sanctorum of the Haji Ali Dargah, contravened Articles 14, 15 and 25 of the Constitution and said women should be permitted to enter the sanctum sanctorum like men.

Noorjehan Fiaz and Zakia Soman, founders of the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA), had petitioned the Bombay High Court against the ban, calling it unconstitutional.

Bhumata brigade chief Trupti Desai had also said the Supreme Court's decision should act as a guidance for the nation to allow the entry of women in all temples.

Desai said, "Those trustees who opposed our movement and did not allow us to enter the dargah, they had to bow down in front of us. The decision of the Supreme Court should act as an inspiration for the nation and to all temples where women are dishonored and not treated at par with their male counterparts."

"When we will receive the dates of Haji Ali, we will let you know. We will begin our rally from the place where we were stopped," she added.

Tags: haji ali dargah, women rights, sanctum sanctorum
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

The photo series has trans-model and activist Kami Sid posing to raise awareness against stigma associated with transgender community (Photo: Instagram/Waqar J. Khan)

Pakistan's first trans model hits back against transphobia
The march saw demands being voiced by a wide section of society -- from the demand to live free of fear to calls to break down patriarchal mindsets (Photo: PTI/Instagram)

Hundreds come out for Delhi Queer Pride Parade
Domestic violence is known to be the most unreported crime in the world for both men and women (Photo: Instagram)

Gritty photos raise highlight need to address domestic violence
Photographer Adrian Sommeling uses his incredible photo manipulation skills to bring the fantasy world in his mind to life. His son often plays a central character in these imaginative scenes. (Photo: Instagram/ @adrian_sommeling)

Digital artist photoshops son into surreal scenarios
Santa Claus, giant cartoon balloons and whimsical floats were protected by sand-filled dump trucks and bomb-sniffing dogs as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade wound its way through the streets of Manhattan under heavy security. (Photo: AP)

Revellers flock to the Thanksgiving Parade 2016 in New York
Christmas markets are street market linked to the celebration of Christmas during the four weeks of Advent. One such market has already opened to visitors in Germany. (Photo: AP)

Visitors get in the festive spirit at Germany's Christmas market
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Katrina's bikini pictures from Maldives will give you major vacation goals!

Katrina Kaif
 

Video: How a German dog became a mother to Bengal tigers

“He also acts as their entertainer and that’s certainly exceptional.” (YouTube)
 

Girls sharing healthy relationships with mothers are initiated to sex late

Mothers are the primary source of sex education (Photo: AFP)
 

Post demonetisation, sterilisation for money on the rise in UP

The man is yet to get the money (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Holocaust survivor advises Austrians against far-right party
 

Watch: Aamir Khan's brilliant body transformation for Dangal will amaze you

Screengrabs from the video posted on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Foreign funding: BJP, Congress withdraw appeals from SC

Supreme Court of India

PM's direction to BJP leaders on bank transactions a farce: AAP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with MOS's S S Ahluwalia and Jitendra Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Alert sounded in Vaishnodevi town following terror attack

Representational Image.

Villagers rename village after KCR’s daughter as ‘token of reverence’

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: File)

Khalistani terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo had 2 ISI handlers: report

Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo comes out after being produced at Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham