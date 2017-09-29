Women terrorised by braid choppers in Jammu and Kashmir

The police sources said that unidentified persons chopped the hair of a woman in Darazpora Turkewangam village of Shopian whereas another braid cutting incident was reported from Dialgam in neighbouring Anantnag district.(Representational image)

Srinagar: Two more braid cutting incidents were on Thursday reported from southern parts of Kashmir Valley, triggering protests by the locals. Another incident took place in Bandipore in north of the Valley, reports said.

The police sources said that unidentified persons chopped the hair of a woman in Darazpora Turkewangam village of Shopian whereas another braid cutting incident was reported from Dialgam in neighbouring Anantnag district. Separate police parties have been rushed to these villages, the sources said adding that one of the victims has been admitted to hospital as she fainted after being attacked.

In Bandipore’s Nathpora village, a Class V student Ifrat Farooq was found unconscious with a chopped braid lying beside her.

Her parents said that she was returning home from school at about 4 pm when a burqa-clad woman caught hold of her in the house lawn and chopped her braid. The victim’s father told reporters that he was working in the field and when he returned home he found Ifrat lying unconscious on the veranda of their house. “When I picked her up I saw her hair chopped off,” he said.