Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas: Modi urges startups to transform lives of disabled

ANI
Published Jun 29, 2017, 8:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 8:55 pm IST
The PM pointed out that the present NDA has introduced more than 5,500 programmes to help and benefit the Divyangs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds public meeting in Gujarat (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds public meeting in Gujarat (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Rajkot (Gujarat): Reiterating the government's commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for more attention on Divyang people and asked the start-ups to look at ways through which innovation and technology can transform lives of the disabled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a programme in Rajkot, said, "I have seen many families and mothers who were blessed with a Divyang child. The parents shower their child with so much love. It is our responsibility, as a nation, to take care of them... I urge the start-up sector to look at ways through which innovation and technology can transform lives of Divyang sisters and brothers."

The Prime Minister pointed out that the present National Democratic Government (NDA) has introduced more than 5,500 programmes to help and benefit the Divyangs.

"We must empathise with such people, we must be aware of their problems...I have made it mandatory to ensure that schemes are formed keeping disabled people in mind. And, I am happy that Gujarat has adopted this model," he said.

Remembering his political beginnings from Rajkot, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the place holds a special place in his life.

"If Rajkot had not elected me and sent me to Gandhinagar; I may have never come to Delhi. My political career started in Rajkot. And, I will never forget the love Rajkot has showered upon me," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. His first stop visit was at the Sabarmati Ashram, which celebrated its centenary celebrations. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate various projects during his stay in Gujarat.

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fifth visit this year to Gujarat where Assembly elections are due by the end of this year.

