Lack of IT infrastructure set to hit GST rollout in Telangana

Published Jun 29, 2017, 1:24 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 1:31 am IST
Officials and staff in the CTD have threatened to go on strike as they fear losing their significance and jobs in the GST regime.
They have formed the Commercial Taxes Joint Action Committee to further their cause.
Hyderabad: A bumpy ride awaits the rollout of the Goods & Services Tax in the state on July 1. There are very many challenges in the new tax regime such as the traders/dealers complete migration to the GST regime, lack of awareness about the exact requirements of the new tax among traders, not only in districts and semi-urban areas but also in major cities and towns, the lack of IT infrastructure for online transactions and poor internet connectivity.

Officials and staff in the commercial taxes department (CTD) have threatened to go on strike as they fear losing their significance and jobs in the GST regime. They are clueless about what role they will play in the new tax regime. They gathered in large numbers before the CTD head office in the city demanding that the government provide clarity on what their duties and responsibilities are in the GST regime. They have formed the Commercial Taxes Joint Action Committee to further their cause.

