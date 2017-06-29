Hyderabad High Court refuses NGT order on Palamuru Lift Irrigation Scheme

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday stayed an order granted by the NGT at Chennai to constitute an independent commission to ascertain whether the first phase of the Ranga Reddy-Palamuru Lift Irrigation Scheme was for the purpose of supplying drinking water or for irrigation.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice T. Rajani was dealing with an appeal by the state challenging NGT’s decision of to constitute the commission.

On May 30, the NGT passed the order while dealing with an application by B. Harshvardhan Reddy challenging the action of the government in starting the first phase of the project and clearing 279 hectares of forest without forest or environmental clearances.