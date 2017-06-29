Nation, Current Affairs

GST will hit small businesses, push Chinese imports: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 29, 2017, 1:11 am IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 1:15 am IST
Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee also declared in Kolkata that her party “will not attend” the GST rollout programme on June 30 midnight.
On Wednesday the SJM claimed that “due care has not been taken to keep rates low for commodities being produced by small-scale industries.”
 On Wednesday the SJM claimed that “due care has not been taken to keep rates low for commodities being produced by small-scale industries.”

New Delhi: With the new tax regime — GST — being launched from midnight on June 30, not merely the Opposition but the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an RSS affiliate has found faultlines in the much-hyped policy.

On Wednesday the SJM claimed that “due care has not been taken to keep rates low for commodities being produced by small-scale industries.”

Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee also declared in Kolkata that her party “will not attend” the GST rollout programme on June 30 midnight.

Virtually poking holes in the Centre’s “Sab ke sabka vikas” slogan, national co-convener of the SJM Dr Ashwani Mahajan claimed that while deciding about the rates of GST, “due care has not been taken to keep rates low for commodities being produced by SSIs and providing huge employment”.

Dr Mahajan pointed out that small-scale industries which include manufacturers of beedi, crackers, beverages, biscuits, pickles, confectionery, scissors and host of other products would “attract  higher rates of GST, which is likely to affect their competitiveness”.

Tags: swadeshi jagran manch, gst
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

(Representational Image)

Chinese goods influx feared over GST

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced that her party “will not attend the GST roll-out programme on June 30 midnight”.
29 Jun 2017 1:15 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report on Kerala Bank gets cabinet nod

Representational Image.
 

Kylie Jenner drops a bomb on Instagram with this topless picture, smoking weed!

Kylie Jenner (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ kyliejenner).
 

WATCH: Govt posts video on 'simple and easy' GST return filing

Representational Image.
 

Shah Rukh considering Salman for a cameo in his Aanand L Rai film

The stalwarts of Bollywood- Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Uranus' magnetic field flips on and off like a light switch

This is much different from Earth's magnetosphere, which typically only switches between open and closed in response to changes in the solar wind.
 

Neerja producers issue clarification on cheating accusation by the Bhanot family

A still from the film 'Neerja.'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Young house hunters warned against rental rows

A rental agreement is a legal document between the owner and the tenant. In case of any dispute, it helps in putting your case across in the court of law or with the police.

For GHMC’s garbage collectors, waste is worth its weight in gold

On record, each tricycle driver earns Rs 60,000 per month — Rs 30,000 from the non-degradable waste that is sold to ITC and the rest through door-to-door garbage collection fee of Rs 50 from 600 households.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Rajendranagar shows how to manage waste

The circle has one vermi-compost and two dry waste collection centres; the wet and dry wastes are dumped within the circle.(Representational Image)

#NotInMyName: Junaid's home, says brother; reads his ‘letter from heaven’

Simultaneous protests were held in several other cities, and are also slated to be held elsewhere in the world. (Photo: Twitter/ @rssurjewala)

Dossa's death: Argument on quantum of sentence adjourned till Friday

1993 Mumbai serial blast mastermind Mustafa Dossa. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham