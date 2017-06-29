GST will hit small businesses, push Chinese imports: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

On Wednesday the SJM claimed that “due care has not been taken to keep rates low for commodities being produced by small-scale industries.”

New Delhi: With the new tax regime — GST — being launched from midnight on June 30, not merely the Opposition but the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an RSS affiliate has found faultlines in the much-hyped policy.

Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee also declared in Kolkata that her party “will not attend” the GST rollout programme on June 30 midnight.

Virtually poking holes in the Centre’s “Sab ke sabka vikas” slogan, national co-convener of the SJM Dr Ashwani Mahajan claimed that while deciding about the rates of GST, “due care has not been taken to keep rates low for commodities being produced by SSIs and providing huge employment”.

Dr Mahajan pointed out that small-scale industries which include manufacturers of beedi, crackers, beverages, biscuits, pickles, confectionery, scissors and host of other products would “attract higher rates of GST, which is likely to affect their competitiveness”.