Court allows Indrani Mukerjea to file complaint against prison officials

Mumbai: The special CBI court on Wednesday directed Indrani Mukerjea to register a complaint at Nagpada police station against the Byculla women prison officers who assaulted her and then threatened her with dire consequences. Special CBI Judge J.C. Jagdale has directed jail authorities and escorting authorities to take her to J.J. Hospital for treatment and then escort her to the police station to register a complaint.

Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, is currently lodged at the Byculla prison and witnessed the brutal assault on inmate Manjula Shetye.

“On Friday, I heard loud voices from other barracks. I saw some jail officers were taking her (Shetye) outside the barrack. She was being dragged by her hair with a sari wrapped around her neck,” said Mukerjea.

“I heard she was assaulted with a stick inserted in her private parts and was later admitted to J.J. Hospital,” she added.