Congress follows TMC, decides to skip midnight launch of GST tomorrow

ANI
Published Jun 29, 2017, 2:37 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 2:41 pm IST
Despite supporting GST initially, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has decided not to ratify it in its legislative assembly.
Congress headquarters in Delhi (Photo: FIle/PTI)
New Delhi: The main Opposition party, Congress will not be attending the midnight launch of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on June 30, while the jury is still out on other parties.

Congress leader Satyavrat Chaturvedi has confirmed saying, "The party has decided not to attend GST midnight session on June 30 in Parliament."

According to reports, Congress held internal consultations as well as informal discussions with other parties on whether or not to attend the programme.

Earlier, Congress had objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching GST at the special midnight function in Parliament house as President Pranab Mukherjee will be present, it would undermine the latter.

"How can the Prime Minister launch GST when the President is there? This is not done and acceptable," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had said.

Another bone of contention between leaders was that since GST was the party's brainchild, now taken over by the ruling BJP, a few leaders felt the party should attend the special meeting.

However, some leaders felt that the party should abstain as GST is being implemented in a hurry without considering aspects leading to harassment of small traders and businessmen.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also dubbed GST as an "epic blunder" by the Centre.

Despite supporting GST initially, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has decided not to ratify it in its legislative assembly.

Mamata had said her party would not attend the GST roll-out programme.

