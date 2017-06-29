Nation, Current Affairs

Byculla jail riots: Indrani files FIR after medical reports confirm blunt injuries

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2017, 2:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 2:20 pm IST
Indrani’s claims of being beaten up appear to be true as per our check-up, a medical officer of JJ Hospital said.
Former media entreprenuer Indrani Mukerjea (Photo: File)
 Former media entreprenuer Indrani Mukerjea (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the sensational Sheena Bora murder, on Thursday filed a complaint with police after medical reports on stated that she had received blunt injuries on her hands and other parts of the body.

"Indrani has received some blunt injuries and other (injuries) as well. Her claims of being beaten up appear to be true as per our check-up," the medical officer of J J Hospital, where Indrani's medical examination was conducted, told media on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

Indrani, booked for rioting in the women's prison in Mumbai along with other inmates, two days ago alleged that she was beaten up by jail officials and threatened of sexual assault after the death of a convict sparked protest in the prison.

A special CBI court on Wednesday allowed the 44-year-old former media executive to lodge her complaint against the prison officials.

Following the court's directions, Indrani went to Nagpada police station at around 12.30 am and submitted a written application, a senior police officer said.

In her application, Indrani alleged that she was also hurt when the Byculla prison officials cane-charged inmates to disperse them, the officer said.

Indrani was among nearly 200 inmates of the Byculla Jail booked by Nagpada police for rioting and other offences after they staged a protest over the death of a convict, Manju Govind Shette (45).

Shette died at the government-run J J Hospital on June 23 after allegedly being beaten up by a woman official of the jail.

The next day, enraged women inmates rose in protest, some of them went up to the prison's roof, while others made a bonfire of newspapers and documents inside the premises to express their anger, a police official said.

The inmates alleged that Shette was mercilessly beaten up by the woman prison official which led to her death. A prison department official said on Monday that

Indrani "instigated" the inmates by asking them to shun food and "use their children as shields" when prison staffers tried to stop them from agitating and gathering without permission.

Tags: indrani mukerjea, byculla jail riots, sexual abuse, misuse of authority
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




Related Stories

Former media entreprenuer Indrani Mukerjea (Photo: File)

Byculla jail riots: Indrani has blunt injuries, confirms medical report

Indrani had earlier alleged verbal abuse by jail officials and the superintendent and said she was threatened with sexual assault.
29 Jun 2017 10:47 AM
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. (Photo: File)

Saw Shette being dragged out with saree around her neck: Indrani in court

The key accused in the Sheena Bora murder, Mukerjea said that she was beaten up too and was threatened with sexual assault.
28 Jun 2017 2:24 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

One day to go for AADHAAR-PAN linking; here's how you do it

Representational Image.
 

Video: Alastair Cook pulls off no-look blinder catch to save reporter from nasty hit

In a marvellous exhibition of catching however, Alastair Cook stuck his hand out in front of the reporter’s face, and caught the ball. (Photo: AP)
 

Pawan Negi: From Indian Premier League riches to Delhi University admission denial

Pawan Negi, who was bought by Delhi Daredevils for a whopping Rs. 8.5 crores in the Indian Premier League in 2016, played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Box-office: Tubelight officially a disaster, fails to hit 100 cr even after 5 days

A still from the film.
 

John McEnroe regrets 'no. 700 on men's tour' remark against Serena Williams

The stir came after John McEnroe called the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams the "best female player ever – no question". But when he was asked why not the best player ever, he put her around 700 compared to men, adding, "if she had to just play the circuit – the men's circuit – that would be an entirely different story". (Photo: AP)
 

Priyanka Chopra looks smokin’ hot in an all-black oversized attire!

Priyanka Chopra in New York at the premiere of the show- 'The Defiant Ones.' (Pic: Instagram/priyankachoprafanslub)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti not acceptable: Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Annual yatra to Amarnath begins today from twin routes of Pahalgam, Baltal

A police official said that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the 45-day pilgrimage passes off peacefully. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat: Modi in Ahmedabad, will attend centenary celebrations at Sabarmati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sabarmati Ashram (Photo: File)

I am BJP's 'item girl', it misconstrues my statements: Azam Khan on Army comment

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo: PTI)

Vice-president polls to happen on August 5, nominations to close on July 18

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham