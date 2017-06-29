Nation, Current Affairs

2 jawans injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in J&K; 22nd incident in June

On June 28 the Pak army violated ceasefire by unprovoked and indiscriminate firing and shelling along the LoC in Kashmir's Rajouri.
On June 26, the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, the Pak army fired small arms and automatic weapons and shelled mortars along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri. (Photo: File/Representational)
 On June 26, the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, the Pak army fired small arms and automatic weapons and shelled mortars along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri. (Photo: File/Representational)

Jammu: Two Army jawans were injured when Pakistani troops fired from small arms and shelled mortars on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch district. This is the 22nd incident of ceasefire violation in June.

"The Pakistani army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0130 hours in Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday," a defence spokesman said in Jammu.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, he said, adding that two soldiers sustained minor injuries in the crossfire and were evacuated to the nearest military hospital.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani army violated ceasefire by unprovoked and indiscriminate firing and shelling along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector in Rajouri district from 1445 hours, the spokesman said.

The Pakistani troops on Wednesday also violated ceasefire along the LoC in Balakote belt of Poonch district, reports said, adding that the shells landed in several villages.

In June, there have been 22 ceasefire violations by the Pakistani army in Poonch and Rajouri districts besides a cross-LoC attack and two infiltration bids in which four people, including three jawans, have been killed.

On June 26, the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, the Pakistani army fired small arms and automatic weapons and shelled mortars along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri.

