Video: B'luru's Varthur lake spits foam again, troubles commuters

ANI
Published May 29, 2017, 11:37 am IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 12:27 pm IST
Commuters faced trouble managing traffic on Saturday and Sunday as the foamy goop billowed on the road from the lake.
Adding to their woes is the unbearable stink coming from the froth. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Adding to their woes is the unbearable stink coming from the froth. (Photo: Screengrab)

Bengaluru: After the pre-monsoon showers that relieved the IT city, Bengalureans are now facing more trouble due to a one-of-its-own-kind of snowfall.

It's not the usual snowfall which delights people, but the toxic chemicals which has created chaos on the city's Whitefield Main Road.

The showers in the city have led to foaming of the Varthur lake once again, this time bringing the foam right on to the roads.

Commuters faced trouble managing traffic on Saturday and Sunday as the foamy goop billowed on the road from the lake.

Adding to their woes is the unbearable stink coming from the froth.

The pictures and videos of the pathetic state have been posted by the locals on social media, with many criticising the civic bodies for lack of maintainance.

However, this is not the first time that this has happened. It is a recurrent problem which is only increasing with every passing day.

Last year in April, the same had happened with the froth spouting from the Varthur Lake onto the roads, causing a traffic jam.

The Bellandur Lake in the city made headlines recently, for catching fire on May 7.

As an aftermath, thick smog surrounded the heavily-polluted lake, making it difficult for the passers-by to breathe.  

Tags: whitefield, varthur lake, pollution, foam, traffic hassles
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

