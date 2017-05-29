Nation, Current Affairs

Thoughtless, barbaric: Rahul slams calf butchering in Kerala by Youth Cong

PTI
Published May 29, 2017, 8:35 am IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 8:40 am IST
An 18-month-old calf was butchered in an open vehicle allegedly by Youth Congress workers who raised slogans against the Centre.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condemned the butchering of a calf in public allegedly by some Youth Congress members in Kerala to protest against the government's move to ban sale of cows for slaughter.

Terming the incident as "thoughtless and barbaric", he said that it was "unacceptable" to him and his party.

An 18-month-old calf was butchered in an open vehicle allegedly by Youth Congress workers who raised slogans against the Centre's decision to ban sale of cattle for slaughter. The meat was then distributed free to onlookers.

Kerala Police on Saturday booked some Youth Congress activists after the incident drew flak from various quarters.

Tags: rahul gandhi, calf slaughtering, animal welfare, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

