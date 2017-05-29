Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana wants Centre to lift ban on cattle sale

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published May 29, 2017, 12:53 am IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 3:42 am IST
The government feels that this “draconian” measure will affect around 85 lakh small and marginal farmers.
Animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to convene a meeting to take a call. (Representational image)
 Animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to convene a meeting to take a call. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government will appeal to the Centre to lift the blanket ban on sale of cattle for slaughter.  Cattle are sold in nearly 500 markets across the state.

The government feels that this “draconian” measure will affect around 85 lakh small and marginal farmers. Animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to convene a meeting to take a call.

According to the Central regulation, only farmland owners will be allowed in cattle business at animal markets. The notification covers bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers and calves and camel. The government wants the Centre to lift the ban on sale of old and injured cattle for slaughter as they cannot be used in agricultural activities. Such cattle are usually sent to slaughter. If farmers are not allowed to sell such cattle, they will have to bear the financial burden of keeping them.

Centre must consult states: Talasani
States like Kerala and West Bengal have opposed the ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter and other states are seeking certain relaxations.

Animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that in a federal set-up, the Centre should consult states before taking such a crucial decision affecting lakhs of farmers, besides other industries which are dependent on cattle.

“Such unilateral decisions taken by the Centre will create unnecessary problems in states. This issue is under the consideration of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He is expected to convene a meeting soon and decide how to go ahead on this issue,” Mr Yadav said.

Yadav community celebrates the Sadar festival (buffalo carnival) in a grand manner in the city every year, the day after Diwali. This is now proscribed under the new orders.

The Telangana State government is planning to hold these celebrations officially from this Diwali. Mr Yadav himself has been leading the celebrations as minister for the last two years.

At present, there are 275 government-run animal markets in Telangana State and 175 private ones.

There are another 1,000 small markets in rural areas. As per animal husbandry department statistics, there are 92 lakh cows, bulls and buffaloes in the state.

Of these, 50 lakh are cows and bulls. Another imposition by the Central government is that farmers must have identity cards to sell cattle and need to seek certificates from agencies concerned to prove that the cattle is being sold only for agricultural purposes.

“Who will give a certificate that old cattle is being sold for agricultural purpose? What can farmers do with old, useless cattle and other animals?” Mr Yadav asked.

6-year-old from Japan sets record by becoming youngest club DJ

The 6-year-old Morita was first taught to mix by a friend of his mother (Photo: YouTube)
 

Authorities in Kuwait catch pigeon smuggling ecstasy across the border

Pigeons have been used to carry messages for centuries (Photo: YouTube)
 

Donors give thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

UK police. (Photo: AP)
 

AbRam and Suhana look lovable as Shah Rukh, Gauri enjoy little one’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were definitely excited about AbRam's birthday.
 

Samsung responds to Galaxy S8 iris scanner hack issue

(Representational image)
 

It’s India’s turn: An app that pays you for answering surveys

(Representational image)
