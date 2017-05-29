Evidence of Pak terror groups funding Kashmir separatists: NIA

Clashes erupted in the Kashmir Valley after security forces gunned down Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmed Bhat in Tral region. (Photo: DC)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found strong evidence against Kashmiri separatists Farooq Ahmad Dar, Javed Ahmad Baba and Nayeem Khan, who have been alleged to have received funds from Pakistan-based terrorist groups to create tensions in the valley.

Sources said, the separatist leaders were summoned on Monday in the national capital over the same.

Earlier this month, the NIA had questioned them in the national capital for four consecutive days.

The NIA went to Srinagar to probe into the alleged funding by Pakistan for illegal activities in Kashmir.

The agency continued questioning the separatist leaders regarding their involvement in raising, collecting and transferring funds through Hawala and other channels for terror funding in Kashmir.

The agency has collected details of 13 accused who have been chargesheeted so far in the cases in the Valley in the recent past, pertaining to the damage caused to schools and public property as part of the larger conspiracy to perpetuate violence and chaos in Kashmir.

The development came after the Hurriyat Conference suspended Nayeem Khan from the organisation after he allegedly confessed to receiving money from Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for Kashmir unrest.

Khan was allegedly heard admitting in a TV sting operation that he had received money from Pakistan to create unrest in the Valley.

He, however, claimed that the sting operation was fake and doctored.

After the video surfaced, the NIA registered a preliminary probe against Khan, Tehreek-e- Hurriyat leader Gazi Javed Baba and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (R) chairman Farooq Ahmed Dar.