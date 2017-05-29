Nation, Current Affairs

Dirty war in Kashmir does call for innovation: Centre backs Rawat on remark

ANI
Published May 29, 2017, 9:48 am IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 10:29 am IST
Defence experts have also opined that such felicitations would give morale boost to the Indian Army.
Army chief Rawat on Sunday came to the rescue of Major Gogoi, and said such "innovative ways are required to counter the dirty war" underway in Kashmir. (Photo: File)
 Army chief Rawat on Sunday came to the rescue of Major Gogoi, and said such "innovative ways are required to counter the dirty war" underway in Kashmir. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: After the support lent by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for Major Leetul Gogoi, the Centre on Monday concurred with the former's statement that 'the dirty war in Jammu and Kashmir calls for innovation'.

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to express the Centre's backing on the issue.

"Totally agree with #IndianArmy chief's statement that the dirty war in Jammu and Kashmir calls for innovation," Naidu tweeted while quoting a news daily article.

Meanwhile, defence experts have also opined that such felicitations would give morale boost to the Indian Army.

Army chief Rawat on Sunday came to the rescue of Major Gogoi, and said such "innovative ways are required to counter the dirty war" underway in Kashmir.

Indicating his firm approach to counter the insurgency, Gen Rawat said Army would take steps, which would break the clutches of militancy in South Kashmir.

Rawat added that the situation prevalent in Kashmir makes it mandatory for the Army to resort to tough measures.

Major Gogoi was in the spotlight after a video shot during the April 9 Srinagar Lok Sabha by-polls, posted on the social media, showed a man tied on the bonnet of an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam.

The video went viral and sparked a major controversy, with one faction condemning the Army's action while the other commended their ingenuity.

The Court of Inquiry regarding April 9 incident is under finalisation.

Tags: bipin rawat, venkaiah naidu, indian army
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

Doubt his capability, capacity to understand Indian society: CPI(M) on Army Chief

Bipin Rawat yesterday came to the rescue of Major Gogoi, and said 'innovative ways are required to counter the dirty war' in Kashmir.
29 May 2017 10:26 AM
BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: File)

I support Major Gogoi's action: Shah on Army official tying J&K man to jeep

Asked whether he would want the Major to be awarded for his action, the BJP chief said there is a process involved in honouring people.
26 May 2017 9:12 PM
File photo of Farooq Ahmed Dar, the Kashmiri shawl weaver tied to the armed forces jeep. (Photo: File)

J&K: Man tied to Army jeep files complaint against Major Gogoi at J&K SHRC

The incident had evoked rage across the country with human rights groups, including Amnesty, demanding action against those responsible.
25 May 2017 8:18 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Muslims around the world from Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Phillipines and Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan. (Photo: AP)

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan
Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Photographer documents what childhood looks like without technology
The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently jogged past a group of prom-goers and Reddit made hilarious memes out of it. (Photo: Reddit)

Justin Trudeau's photobomb turns into epic photoshop battle
Instagrammar Yahav Draizin gives everyday objects a quirky twist with pop culture characters on his phone. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man give hilarious twist to everyday objects using pop culture
Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes decided to have an unusual photoshoot with her desginated brothers because she didn't have any girlfriends and the photos are really funny. (Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Bride does hilarious photoshoot with 'bros' because she doesn't have girlfriends
Locals celebrate month-long carnival in Nigeria's Lagos with song and dance as an expression of the rich Nigerian culture. (Photo: AFP)

Locals celebrate rich Nigerian culture in Lagos carnival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dell launches a new VR-ready AIO with 4K, 10 speakers

10 speakers make up the audio segment on the AIO, with two tweeters for high notes, four full-range drivers for midrange performance and two passive radiators for deep bass.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan capable of beating India, says Younis Khan

Younis Khan said that key to Pakistan's success in the upcoming Champions Trophy would be their fielding and that's what they need to concentrate more on it, in addition to bowling and batting. (Photo: AFP)
 

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic to kick off campaigns today

Rafael Nadal's long-time nemesis Novak Djokovic will look to draw inspiration from new coach Andre Agassi, the 1999 French Open champion, as the Serb begins the defence of his crown.(Photo: AP)
 

Video: Newborn baby surprisingly walks moments after birth

The video has got over 70 million views and one million shares since it was posted. (Photo: Facebook/ArleteArantes)
 

Spanish record climber scales Mount Everest twice in a week

Jornet scaled Everest's north face, starting from a camp at 6,500 metres on the Tibet side of the mountain in 17 hours. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Harbhajan Singh lashes out at media over ‘privilege’ statement against MS Dhoni

Harbhajan Singh said that MS Dhoni is his good friend and a great player, while urging not to harm his image just to create sensational stories. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Doubt his capability, capacity to understand Indian society: CPI(M) on Army Chief

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

Pathankor base on high alert after Army finds abandoned bag; launches search ops

The Army, along with SWAT commandos are carrying out the operation. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

'Supercop' KPS Gill laid to rest with full state honours

Family members mourn during the last rites of former Punjab DGP KPS Gill in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Will get justice: Govt on murder of driver who opposed public urination

Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Modi starts his 6-day, 4-nation tour today; first stop Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham