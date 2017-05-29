Nation, Current Affairs

Dialogue on Kashmir only after stone-pelting ends, says Amit Shah

PTI
Published May 29, 2017, 1:36 am IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 3:38 am IST
For the first time, he has said, Jammu and Ladakh, two other regions in the state besides Kashmir, believe that they have got “justice”.
Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah has ruled out dialogue on the Kashmir issue until stone-pelting ends, but insisted that the government will talk to everyone once violence ends.

Asked if the government will speak to the Hurriyat (separatists) too as was done by the previous NDA government, he said, “Once violence ends and an atmosphere of dialogue is created, we will talk to every one.”

The Agenda of Alliance sealed by the BJP and the PDP before they formed the government in the state talks about holding dialogue with all internal stakeholders.

“We have said that we will start dialogue once stone- pelting stops. As long as there is stone-pelting, there cannot be dialogue. We cannot give them flower if they pelt stones. They will have to understand it,” he said.

Asked if he was satisfied with the performance of the state government, in which the BJP is a junior partner to the PDP, he said it had done very good work on developing infrastructure and succeeded in bringing development to far-flung areas.

For the first time, he has said, Jammu and Ladakh, two other regions in the state besides Kashmir, believe that they have got “justice”.    

Tags: amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

Sri Lanka has appealed for outside help as the death toll from floods and mudslides on Saturday rose to 100 with 99 others missing.

Sri Lanka: At least 100 killed, 99 missing in rain-triggered mudslides
US President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts on Thursday inaugurated the alliance's new headquarters in Belgium, a sprawling 1.1-billion-euro (USD 1.2-billion) complex expected to be fully up and running early next year. (Photo: AP)

NATO summit: Inauguration of new headquarters, Trump's message to allies
A suspect terror attack at Manchester Arena killed 19 people and injured 59 from among those who had gathered for an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017.

Manchester attack: Blast at Ariana Grande's concert kills 22
US President Donald Trump, at the Riyadh Summit, spoke about the need to unite against terrorism. Iran and Syria were not invited to the summit, and they are not part of a regional military alliance that Saudi Arabia is establishing to fight terrorism. The kingdom backs efforts to topple the Syrian government, which counts Iran and Russia as its closest allies.

Sword dance, Riyadh summit: US President Trump visit to Saudi Arabia
US President Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Palestinian territories, Brussels, the Vatican and Sicily.

US President Trump embarks maiden foreign visit to Middle East, Europe
A 26-year-old man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square Street Thursday.

Times Square crash: Intoxicated man kills 1, injures 22
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

6-year-old from Japan sets record by becoming youngest club DJ

The 6-year-old Morita was first taught to mix by a friend of his mother (Photo: YouTube)
 

Authorities in Kuwait catch pigeon smuggling ecstasy across the border

Pigeons have been used to carry messages for centuries (Photo: YouTube)
 

Donors give thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

UK police. (Photo: AP)
 

AbRam and Suhana look lovable as Shah Rukh, Gauri enjoy little one’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were definitely excited about AbRam's birthday.
 

Samsung responds to Galaxy S8 iris scanner hack issue

(Representational image)
 

It’s India’s turn: An app that pays you for answering surveys

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's defence preparedness should always be optimal: Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

Pro-ISIS slogans, graffiti seen on Delhi School of Economics wall

Delhi University Students' Union Secretary Ankit Sangwan alleged that few people are are carrying out such activities in an attempt to defame Delhi School of Economics. (Photo: PTI)

Yogi Adityanath practicing 'untouchability': Congress on Kushinagar Dalits row

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Photo: PTI/File)

Centre to include sports in school curriculum: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje addressing a press conference. (Photo: AP)

KLO militants wanted for Kalaigaon case arrested in Tripura

The militants had crossed in to India after completing their training in the camps of Kamtapur Liberation Organization in Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham