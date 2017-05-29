Nation, Current Affairs

Cattle ban outrage: After Kerala, 'beef fest' organised in IIT Madras

ANI
Published May 29, 2017, 11:27 am IST
Updated May 29, 2017, 11:27 am IST
More than 50 students supported the cause by participating in this fest late on Sunday night.
Earlier on May 27, Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged similar protest in Kerala by eating beef outside University College, Trivandrum. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Earlier on May 27, Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged similar protest in Kerala by eating beef outside University College, Trivandrum. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Chennai: A group of students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras conducted a beef festival, showing their agitation against the Center recent order against selling cattle thus imposing an indirect beef ban.

More than 50 students supported the cause by participating in this fest late on Sunday night.

Earlier on May 27, Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged similar protest in Kerala by eating beef outside University College, Trivandrum.

Similar fest was also organised at different locations across Kerala.

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan on Friday ordered that the ministry has notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 to ensure that the sale of cattle is not meant for slaughter purposes.

"Aim of the rules is very specific. It is only to regulate the animal market and the sale of cattle in these markets, and ensuring welfare of cattle dealt in market. And the rule provides for a strict animal monitoring committee and an animal market committee at the local level," Vardhan told ANI.

He said the seller and buyer both have to ensure that the cattle is not being bought or sold in the market for slaughter purposes.

"An undertaking to this effect has to be given to the member secretary of the animal market committee from the seller as well as the buyer," Vardhan added.

As per the notification, cattle are defined as "bulls, bullocks, cows, buffalos, steers, heifers and calves and camels".

The rules also state that the purchaser shall not sacrifice the animal for any religious purpose or sell it to a person outside the state without permission and must keep in with the state's cattle protection laws.

Tags: cattle slaughter, beef fest, iit madras, protest
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Technology Gallery

Headphones are an important part of a smartphone user these days and the wireless ones make it more convenient to listen to your favourite soundtrack without worrying about managing the clutter of wires under the jacket. With advanced wireless standards, wireless audio now sounds as good as a professional wired headphone. They are also extremely portable. If you are looking for the best wireless headphone with appreciable sound quality, you should take a look at these five specimens to make your decision making easier.

5 Best luxury wireless headphones
TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New malware infects million Android users, infected apps removed by Google

The malware “Judy” is an auto-clicking adware which help companies boost their revenues.
 

India will now 'Speak via satellite'

Inmarsat’s world-wide services are backed by three geostationary satellites, recently augmented by a fourth for redundancy.
 

Dubai plans to use data to become the ‘happiest city on Earth’

Smart Dubai director Dr. Aisha Butti Bin Bishr will lead a team to harvest the data from customers to improvise on the government services.
 

Shabana Azmi praises Suhana's acting skills, father Shah Rukh is beaming with pride

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.
 

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak to debut opposite Darsheel Safary?

Palak Tiwari (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ palaktiwarii).
 

Dell launches a new VR-ready AIO with 4K, 10 speakers

10 speakers make up the audio segment on the AIO, with two tweeters for high notes, four full-range drivers for midrange performance and two passive radiators for deep bass.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No compromise on Ram Mandir, will be built at any cost: Swamy

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy addressed a public talk on 'Building Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Through Legal Framework' organised by Virat Hindustan Sangam in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: File)

No place in UP for anti-social elements who disrespect women: Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Bihar: 23 killed by lightning, wall collapse in a single day

Representational image (Photo: File)

I fail to understand those who sympathise with stone-pelters: Venkaiah Naidu

Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: File)

Maoists blow up rail track between Jharkhand to Delhi

After Maoists blew up a railway track between Jharkhand to Delhi, train services on the Delhi-Howrah route were halted. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham