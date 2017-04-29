Survey finds Andhra Pradesh second most corrupt state

The study has revealed that the perception of the people about increase in corruption has come down from 73 per cent in 2005 to 43 per cent in 2017. (Representational image)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the second-most corrupt state among 20 states surveyed by an organisation.

The study, conducted by Centre for Media Studies revealed some interesting facts, foremost of which was that overall corruption in the country was on the decline when compared to 2005.

The study was conducted based on the general perception of the people about corruption and their actual experience with corruption in utilising public services.

In AP, 38 per cent of the people were of the view that corruption has increased and 58 per cent opined that it has remained the same.

The study has revealed that the perception of the people about increase in corruption has come down from 73 per cent in 2005 to 43 per cent in 2017.

When it comes to experiencing corruption in public services, an average of 31 per cent of the people responded that they have paid bribes to get public services.

Karnataka (77pc), AP (74 pc), Tamil Nadu (68 pc), Maharashtra (57 pc), Jammu and Kashmir (44 pc and Punjab (42 pc are the most corrupt in the country and have higher levels of corruption than the national average.