Nation, Current Affairs

Survey finds Andhra Pradesh second most corrupt state

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ALURU SRIKANTH
Published Apr 29, 2017, 1:17 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 3:38 am IST
In AP, 38% of the people were of the view that  corruption has increased and 58% opined that it has remained the same. 
The study has revealed that the perception of the people about increase in corruption has come down from 73 per cent in 2005 to 43 per cent in 2017. (Representational image)
 The study has revealed that the perception of the people about increase in corruption has come down from 73 per cent in 2005 to 43 per cent in 2017. (Representational image)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the second-most corrupt state among 20 states surveyed by an organisation. 

The study, conducted by Centre for Media Studies revealed some interesting facts, foremost of which was that overall corruption in the country was on the decline when compared to 2005.

The study was conducted based on the general perception of the people about corruption and their actual experience with corruption in utilising public services. 

In AP, 38 per cent of the people were of the view that  corruption has increased and 58 per cent opined that it has remained the same. 

The study has revealed that the perception of the people about increase in corruption has come down from 73 per cent in 2005 to 43 per cent in 2017.

When it comes to experiencing corruption in public services, an average of 31 per cent of the people responded that they have paid bribes to get public services. 

Karnataka (77pc), AP (74 pc), Tamil Nadu (68 pc), Maharashtra (57 pc), Jammu and Kashmir (44 pc and Punjab (42 pc are the most corrupt in the country and have higher levels of corruption than the national average. 

Tags: corruption
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Related Stories

The perception of fraud and corruption in corporate India has seen a marginal but positive shift.

India ranks 9th among 41 countries in corruption in biz: survey

Ranking has improved marginally from the survey findings in 2015 when India was at the sixth position.
06 Apr 2017 3:48 PM
Narendra Modi chairing eighteenth interaction through PRAGATI - the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

PM takes serious view of corruption in railways, directs strictest action

He asked the Indian Railways to work towards a unified single telephone number for all grievances and queries.
26 Apr 2017 8:14 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Goa: SpiceJet flight takes off without informing passengers

SpiceJet flight. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 

Bangladeshi girl with three legs can walk again after rare surgery

The surgery was conducted at the Monash Chidren's Hospital after a part of the third leg was already cut off in Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)
 

This 3-year-old boy will blow your mind with his athletic abilities

The Iranian boy has over 807,000 followers and very often seems like a superhero to many people. (Photo: Instagram/arat)
 

Video: Mahendra Singh Dhoni produces another genius of a run out in IPL 2017

Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to produce magical moments with his gloves. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Boy crashes bike into shop after seeing adult ad on van

The video now has over 33,000 retweets and 46,000 likes.
 

Rajasthani boy gets highest ever score in IIT history and Twitterati goes crazy

The boy from Udaipur scored 360/360 in the IIT JEE exam which is also the first time it has happened in the history of the exam. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh: Coal pieces found in Tirupati laddu

After nut, bolt, key chain, and panparag covers, it is the turn of coal pieces to find their way into most-sought-after Tirupati laddu.

Hyderabad: Traffic moving faster but pedestrians face hurdle

Kukatpally traffic ACP Pagadala Ashok said that the GHMC has installed two signals for pedestrians at KPHB and Kukatpally bus stops.(Photo: Pixabay/Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Cops mull community service for kid drivers

City traffic police have been offering counselling to erring kids along with their parents and siezing their vehicles. However, incidents continue to be reported of children violating traffic laws like minor drivings without helmets and license. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Bachupally citizens choke on fumes from dumpyard

The garbage dumpyard where garbage waste is behind dumped and burnt despite security personnel being present. After a series of protests by residents of Bachupally and adjoining areas to shift the open garbage dumpyard out of the gram panchayat, the collector has reassigned this land for colleges, schools and low-income housing. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Utilize holidays well - Khateebs

Maulana Abdul Hai said, “Parents should strive to teach their kids the values of Islam. However, this being the good season of holidays, parents may enrol their kids in the deeni tarbiyat classes that are held every year during summer holidays for a period of two months.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham