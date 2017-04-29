Nation, Current Affairs

Prime suspect in break-in, murder at Jayalalithaa's estate dies in accident

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 29, 2017, 11:55 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 12:10 pm IST
Kanagaraj, Jayalalithaa's former driver who she had sacked, was on a bike when he was hit by a car on Friday evening.
Jayalalithaa had sacked Kanagaraj, who was her driver, after she found out that he was misusing her name.
 Jayalalithaa had sacked Kanagaraj, who was her driver, after she found out that he was misusing her name.

Chennai: The prime suspect in the break-in and murder of a security guard at late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate, has been found dead.

According to The Newsminute, Kanagaraj, who was once Jayalalithaa’s driver, died in an accident near Attur in Salem on Friday night.

Kanagaraj, for whom the police had launched a hunt, was on a bike when he was hit by a Karnataka registered car at 8:30 pm on Friday.

The report said that Jayalalithaa had sacked Kanagaraj, who is from Chennai, after she found out that he was misusing her name.

But he was already aware of the details of the Kodanad estate, said the report, and visited it many times in the past.

Of the 7 people detained so far in relation to the case, 3 were allegedly associates of Kanagaraj.

Kanagaraj befriended one Sayan of Thrissur when he was working at a bakery in Coimbatore. Following Jayalalithaa's death, he hatched a conspiracy with Sayan to loot the Kodanadu bungalow.

Sayan then arranged for a five-member gang from Thrissur, said the report.

On the night of April 24, the men broke into the Kodanad estate after killing security guard Om Bahadur and severely assaulting another.

The report claims that the men then broke into the rooms Jayalalithaa and Sasikala used at the bungalow, and possibly made away with some valuables.

Of the 7 arrested in the case, one is a tipper driver, another a temple priest and the third a labourer. The identities of the others are not known, said the report.

Police plan to bring all seven to Nilgiris district on Saturday.

Though the Kodanad property has six gates and guards were guarding all of them on the night of April 24, it has not been visited since February, after Sasikala was arrested in the Disproportionate Assets case.

The estate was used as a summer retreat by Jayalalithaa to escape the Chennai heat, said reports.

Incidentally, it is also part of the allegations of disproportionate assets against the late Tamil Nadu CM.

Tags: jayalalithaa, kodanad estate, kanagaraj
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Gate No. 10 near the estate bungalow at Kodanad where a security guard was found murdered. (Photo: DC)

3 from Kerala questioned in case of break-in at Jayalalithaa estate

The estate figures in the disproportionate assets case involving jailed AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and Jayalalithaa.
29 Apr 2017 8:17 AM
Om Bahadur, 51, was found hacked to death, while another person, Krishna Bahadur, sustained serious injuries after he was restrained and assaulted. (Photo: AP/ File)

Gang of 10 kills security guard at Jaya's Kodanad estate, injures another

The incident took place at Gate No 10 of Kodanad estate after the gang forced its way into the premises early on Monday.
24 Apr 2017 8:54 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's first book village to come up in Maharashtra's Bhilar

Around 15,000 books in Marathi would be made available in the village premises. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

All of Xiaomi Mi 6 stocks find takers within seconds

You are getting Samsung Galaxy S8-levels of performance (if not better) for half the price of that curvy phone with Infinity Display.
 

Watch: Aamir-Kiran plead people to join hands in Water Cup contest on Maharashtra Day

Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Box-office: Baahubali 2 becomes first Indian film to gross 100 crs on Day 1

A still from the film.
 

You don’t realise the importance of data till it’s gone

The study thus revealed contradictions in the importance people place on their data, and the reality of the distress they experience when they lose data that they didn’t, at first, deem that important to them.
 

Bengaluru theatre accidentally plays second half of Baahubali 2 first, fans outrage

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra: Saifee hospital files complaint against Eman's sister Shaimaa

On April 21, it was reported that 36-year-old Egyptian Eman Ahmed, who was the heaviest woman in the world at 500-plus kg until a few months ago, had lost 250 kg in two months after undergoing surgery. (Photo: Save Eman blog)

Andhra Pradesh: Coal pieces found in Tirupati laddu

After nut, bolt, key chain, and panparag covers, it is the turn of coal pieces to find their way into most-sought-after Tirupati laddu.

Hyderabad: Traffic moving faster but pedestrians face hurdle

Kukatpally traffic ACP Pagadala Ashok said that the GHMC has installed two signals for pedestrians at KPHB and Kukatpally bus stops.(Photo: Pixabay/Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Cops mull community service for kid drivers

City traffic police have been offering counselling to erring kids along with their parents and siezing their vehicles. However, incidents continue to be reported of children violating traffic laws like minor drivings without helmets and license. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Bachupally citizens choke on fumes from dumpyard

The garbage dumpyard where garbage waste is behind dumped and burnt despite security personnel being present. After a series of protests by residents of Bachupally and adjoining areas to shift the open garbage dumpyard out of the gram panchayat, the collector has reassigned this land for colleges, schools and low-income housing. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham