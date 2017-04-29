No grand event to mark 4th anniversary of Siddaramaiah government

Bengaluru: Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya said there would be no grand celebration of the fourth anniversary of the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 13 in view of the severe drought across the state.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, he said that the state was reeling under an unprecedented drought. Since the government had given priority to providing fodder and water to animals and jobs to rural people, the celebrations would be restricted to distribution of benefits to the poor and needy. On the anniversary, the Chief Minister would distribute government benefits available from various departments in Chitradurga.