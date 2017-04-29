Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao switches on Mission Bhagiratha

Published Apr 29, 2017, 12:41 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 2:54 am IST
KCR also laid the foundation stone for construction of 35 2BHK houses in the village.
Warangal: A village would achieve complete development only when the people stay united and live like a family, said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday.

He was interacting with residents of Raghavapuram village in Palakurthy mandal of Jangaon district, after symbolically marking the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha in the village by turning on a tap. Mr Rao also laid the foundation stone for construction of 35 2BHK houses in the village.

Raghavapur, a village with 165 families, has already earned fame as a model village with 100 per cent literacy and individual sanitary latrines in every house. Mr Rao said he visited the village to extend his support to the people to continue their good work and turn the village into a better village than Gangadevipalli in Warangal rural district.

As an incentive, the CM announced `1 crore for development of Raghavarpuram.  “The state government is ready to sanction any development work in the village. It is the responsibility of the villagers to stay united and carry out the development works,” he said.

 without any differences. Only when people stay united will the village see development,” he said, adding that he would visit the village once again after a year and that he expected to see a completely developed village.

Urging the villagers to improve their economic self-reliance, Mr Rao announced that every family in the village would be given cattle of their choice soon.

He asked them to utilise the opportunity and improve their economic status. “We have given cattle to 275 families in Erravelli village. Today, they are doing milk business worth Rs 13 lakh. You all must extract similar results,” he said.

Speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, MLA Errabelli Dayakar Rao and M. Yadagiri Reddy, district collector A. Sri Devasena, police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu and others were present.

