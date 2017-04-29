Nation, Current Affairs

Don't view triple talaq issue through political lens: Modi to Muslims

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 29, 2017, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 1:06 pm IST
Modi said enlightened individuals from the Muslim community would come forward to help women facing triple talaq.
PM Narendra Modi speaking on the occasion of Basava Jayanti at Vigyan Bhawan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Muslims should not view the issue of triple talaq through a political prism.

Speaking on the occasion of Basava Jayanti at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, the PM expressed confidence that enlightened individuals from the Muslim community would come forward to help women facing triple talaq find a way out.

Modi vowed to fight against the suffering of Muslim ‘daughters’ in the country and added that the government would work towards finding a solution to triple talaq.

Modi also said that the history of India is not just about defeat, slavery and poverty. “India gave the message of good governance, non violence and Satyagraha”, Modi claimed.

At the event, the 66-year-old PM unveiled translated volumes of Vachana, penned by 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated today. He also released volumes of the works of other saints, translated into 23 Indian languages.

Modi also appealed to people to make a 'tweet bank' of Lord Basaveshwara's quotations, saying that every year people of different ages participate in tweet competitions at different levels.

