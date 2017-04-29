Nation, Current Affairs

Don't allow CJI, 7 SC judges to fly abroad, Karnan 'orders' Air Control

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 29, 2017, 9:11 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 9:14 am IST
Justice Karnan claimed that if the judges flew abroad, they would 'spread the virus of caste discrimination'.
Calcutta High Court Justice C S Karnan (Photo: File)
 Calcutta High Court Justice C S Karnan (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court judge Justice Karnan on Friday ‘deferred’ the hearing of his case against seven Supreme Court judges, including Chief Justice of India JS Khehar, said a report.

However, Karnan, against whom the CJI has issued a contempt notice, also ‘directed’ the Air Control Authority in New Delhi not to permit the seven judges to fly abroad till the case is disposed off, since their ‘offence’ involves caste discrimination against him.

Earlier this month, Karnan had directed the 7 judges to appear before him on Friday.

But in his fresh order on Friday, Karnan said, “Today the above mentioned accused 1 to 8 are called absent hence their matter is re-posted to 01. 05. 2017 (Monday) to enable their reappearance. In the meantime, this court directs the Air Control Authority (referring to the Airports Authority of India) New Delhi, not to permit the said accused 1 to 8 from going abroad until the disposal of this crucial issue, since the nature of the offence, that is caste discrimination, is not only a heinous crime but also a very cruel atrocious act of heinous crime, and is punishable as per the Constitution.”

Karnan thus also included an eighth judge in his order, the identity of whom is not known.

Bizarrely, Karnan then claimed that the reason for his ‘order’ directing airport officials to prevent the judges from flying abroad was, “if the accused are permitted to travel abroad, there is the probability of the virus of caste discrimination spreading in the said country by such perpetrators.”

In February, the Supreme Court had issued a contempt notice to Karnan for ‘degrading the judicial institution’ after Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi called for contempt proceedings against him for ‘scurrilous’ letters against sitting and retired judges of the High Courts and Supreme Court.

Justice Karnan had written to the Prime Minister and accused several retired and sitting judges of corruption. Following the apex court order, Karnan 'summoned' 7 Supreme Court judges including the CJI to his 'residential court', and accused them of caste discrimination.

Tags: justice karnan, cji, js khehar, supreme court
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

