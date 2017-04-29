Nation, Current Affairs

Court rejects CBI plea to cancel Jagan Mohan Reddy’s bail

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 29, 2017, 1:05 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 2:50 am IST
The court adjourned the hearing of the illegal investments case related to Mr Reddy to June 9.
YSRC leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrives at the CBI court in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: DC)
 YSRC leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrives at the CBI court in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: In a major relief to YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the CBI special court on Friday dismissed a petition by the CBI seeking cancellation of his bail, alleging that Mr Reddy was influencing the key witnesses in the illegal investments case. 

The court also agreed to Mr Reddy’s plea and granted permission to him to travel abroad for vacation along with his family anytime between May 15 to June 15. 

The CBI principal court while delivering the judgement agreed to Mr Reddy contention that he was not connected with the interview of former AP Chief Secretary P. Ramakanth Reddy which was telecast on Sakshi news channel. 

Mr Reddy also told the court that the channel was run by Indira Television Limited, and not Jagati Publications as claimed by the CBI. 

Earlier, the CBI appealed to the court to cancel Mr Reddy’s bail alleging that he had violated the bail conditions citing an interview with P. Ramakanth Reddy on Sakshi. In his counter, Mr Reddy denied the allegation. 

The court which heard the arguments of both parties on April 21, delivered its judgement on Friday. 

While giving permission to Mr Reddy to travel abroad, the court ordered him to submit his travel plan and an emergency contact number to the Court and the CBI.

Tags: y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

