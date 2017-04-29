Nation, Current Affairs

Congress had proof against BJP, never misused it: Nabi Azad over Dhingra report

ANI
Published Apr 29, 2017, 9:03 pm IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
According to reports, Vadra made unlawful profits of Rs. 50.5 crore from a land deal in Haryana in 2008, concluded Justice S.N. Dhingra.
New Delhi: Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged leak of Dhingra commission report in the Robert Vadra case, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday stated that the party had proof against the BJP leaders and their relatives, but never used it to harass them.

"We had proof of a number of leaders and their relatives, but we never harassed them. We knew which businessman supports BJP, but Congress never raided those parties. This is political vendetta of the worst order. We cannot believe they can go so low," opined Azad.

Earlier in the day, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra responded to the Dhingra Commission report's allegations on Facebook, saying "Truth shall prevail."

The Dhingra Commission, set up in 2015 by the Manohar Lal Government, was looking into the grant of licenses for change in land in Gurgaon. Robert Vadra's company, Skylight Hospitality, was also under the scanner.

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Pradesh (BJP) asserted that the grand old party was looting India.

"Probably, the Gandhi family considers the whole of this country as their property and were trying to loot this country. That's the reason as to why they have lost the political land," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

"We have seen the case of Skylight hospitality, a company of Robert Vadra which had been amassed through wrong land deals in Haryana. The case is also going on. Now we have to come to know about land deals of Priyanka Gandhi. She had also been profiting from land deals," he added.

However, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi defended Vadra and said he had not received any notice or summon from the Dhingra Commission.

"It is to commit the contempt of court if you publish the content of Dhingra report," Singhvi added

Vadra's wife Priyanka Gandhi also rebuffed any relation between the property she purchased in Haryana with alleged illegal acquired funds and her husband Robert Vadra's finances or Skylight Hospitality.

"Six years prior to the purported 'land deal involving Skylight Hospitality' on April 28, 2006, Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra purchased 40 Kanal 00 Marla (5.0 acres) of agricultural land in Village Amipur, Tehsil Faridabad, District Faridabad in Haryana," a press release from Priyanka's office stated.

It further said that the land was purchased for a total purchase price of Rs. 15, 00,000 paid for entirely by cheque, which is the equivalent of Rs 3, 00,000 per acre.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, dhingra commission, robert vadra, congress, priyanka gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

