Nation, Current Affairs

CBI court issues warrant against Dhinakaran man for trying to cheat bank

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 29, 2017, 10:28 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 10:31 am IST
The CBI registered a case against Sukesh Chandrasekhar in May 2014 on charge of cheating the nationalised bank.
Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the middleman arrested for allegedly striking a deal of Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK faction keep the 'Two Leaves' poll symbol. (Photo: PTI)
 Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the middleman arrested for allegedly striking a deal of Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK faction keep the 'Two Leaves' poll symbol. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: A special court for CBI cases on Friday issued 'Prisoners Transit' warrant against 28-year old conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection with a case registered against for cheating a nationalised bank four years ago. Sukesh has also been accused in an attempt to bribe Election commission officials to get the 'Two Leaves' symbol for the Sasikala faction of AIADMK led by TTV Dhinakaran.

The CBI registered a case against Sukesh Chandrasekhar in May 2014 on charge of cheating the nationalised bank. Posing as an additional secretary, Government of Karnataka, Sukesh assured M. Balasubramanian, MD of M/s Future Techniks Private Limited, Chennai of sanctioning a tender for the supply of sanitary napkins to the government. In return, he sought bribe from Balasubramanian for issuing tender to the company.

CBI alleged Sukesh committed offences in collusion with Jagadeesha, the then Chief Manager of Canara Bank, Ambattur SME branch and Balasubramanian. Jagadeesha violated bank guidelines by permitting excessive drawls to the tune of Rs. 15.07 crore from the account of Future Techniks Ltd during 2012 and 2013. The funds were transferred to other accounts of the company in various banks at Mumbai.

 When the matter came up for hearing before XI Additional Judge for Special Court for CBI Cases K.Venkatasamy, the prosecution submitted that Delhi police arrested Sukesh recently. Sukesh led Dhinakaran to believe that the Election Commission could be influenced over the 'Two Leaves' decision with a bribe of Rs 50-60 crore. He was in possession of Rs 1.30 crore at the time of his arrest from Hyatt hotel in Delhi recently. After the arrest of Sukesh, the Delhi police arrested TTV Dhinakaran and others.

 The prosecution said Sukesh failed to appear before the court repeatedly in connection with the case pending before the court. Hence, the CBI sought the court to issue Prisoners Transit warrant enabling him to appear before the court to conduct the trial.

 The judge ordered PT warrant and directed the personnel to produce him before the court on June 9.

Tags: sukesh chandrasekhar, dhinakaran, cbi court, ec bribery case
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Aamir-Kiran plead people to join hands in Water Cup contest on Maharashtra Day

Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Box-office: Baahubali 2 becomes first film to gross over 100 crs on opening day

A still from the film.
 

You don’t realise the importance of data till it’s gone

The study thus revealed contradictions in the importance people place on their data, and the reality of the distress they experience when they lose data that they didn’t, at first, deem that important to them.
 

Bengaluru theatre accidentally plays second half of Baahubali 2 first, fans outrage

A still from the film.
 

This Chinese all-girl 'boy' band is breaking all kinds of feminine stereotypes

The band members all aged between 18-24 sport short bobs and wear loose t shirts unlike most other women. (Photo: Facebook/ffcacrush)
 

SpaceX reusable rocket to launch US Army payload on Sunday

The attempt is part of SpaceX's effort to make rocket parts recyclable, rather than jettisoning the costly components after each launch.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh: Coal pieces found in Tirupati laddu

After nut, bolt, key chain, and panparag covers, it is the turn of coal pieces to find their way into most-sought-after Tirupati laddu.

Hyderabad: Traffic moving faster but pedestrians face hurdle

Kukatpally traffic ACP Pagadala Ashok said that the GHMC has installed two signals for pedestrians at KPHB and Kukatpally bus stops.(Photo: Pixabay/Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Cops mull community service for kid drivers

City traffic police have been offering counselling to erring kids along with their parents and siezing their vehicles. However, incidents continue to be reported of children violating traffic laws like minor drivings without helmets and license. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Bachupally citizens choke on fumes from dumpyard

The garbage dumpyard where garbage waste is behind dumped and burnt despite security personnel being present. After a series of protests by residents of Bachupally and adjoining areas to shift the open garbage dumpyard out of the gram panchayat, the collector has reassigned this land for colleges, schools and low-income housing. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Utilize holidays well - Khateebs

Maulana Abdul Hai said, “Parents should strive to teach their kids the values of Islam. However, this being the good season of holidays, parents may enrol their kids in the deeni tarbiyat classes that are held every year during summer holidays for a period of two months.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham