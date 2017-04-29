CBI court issues warrant against Dhinakaran man for trying to cheat bank

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the middleman arrested for allegedly striking a deal of Rs 50 crore to help the AIADMK faction keep the 'Two Leaves' poll symbol. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: A special court for CBI cases on Friday issued 'Prisoners Transit' warrant against 28-year old conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection with a case registered against for cheating a nationalised bank four years ago. Sukesh has also been accused in an attempt to bribe Election commission officials to get the 'Two Leaves' symbol for the Sasikala faction of AIADMK led by TTV Dhinakaran.

The CBI registered a case against Sukesh Chandrasekhar in May 2014 on charge of cheating the nationalised bank. Posing as an additional secretary, Government of Karnataka, Sukesh assured M. Balasubramanian, MD of M/s Future Techniks Private Limited, Chennai of sanctioning a tender for the supply of sanitary napkins to the government. In return, he sought bribe from Balasubramanian for issuing tender to the company.

CBI alleged Sukesh committed offences in collusion with Jagadeesha, the then Chief Manager of Canara Bank, Ambattur SME branch and Balasubramanian. Jagadeesha violated bank guidelines by permitting excessive drawls to the tune of Rs. 15.07 crore from the account of Future Techniks Ltd during 2012 and 2013. The funds were transferred to other accounts of the company in various banks at Mumbai.

When the matter came up for hearing before XI Additional Judge for Special Court for CBI Cases K.Venkatasamy, the prosecution submitted that Delhi police arrested Sukesh recently. Sukesh led Dhinakaran to believe that the Election Commission could be influenced over the 'Two Leaves' decision with a bribe of Rs 50-60 crore. He was in possession of Rs 1.30 crore at the time of his arrest from Hyatt hotel in Delhi recently. After the arrest of Sukesh, the Delhi police arrested TTV Dhinakaran and others.

The prosecution said Sukesh failed to appear before the court repeatedly in connection with the case pending before the court. Hence, the CBI sought the court to issue Prisoners Transit warrant enabling him to appear before the court to conduct the trial.

The judge ordered PT warrant and directed the personnel to produce him before the court on June 9.