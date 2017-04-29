Nation, Current Affairs

3 from Kerala questioned in case of break-in at Jayalalithaa estate

PTI
Published Apr 29, 2017, 8:17 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 8:19 am IST
The estate figures in the disproportionate assets case involving jailed AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and Jayalalithaa.
Gate No. 10 near the estate bungalow at Kodanad where a security guard was found murdered. (Photo: DC)
 Gate No. 10 near the estate bungalow at Kodanad where a security guard was found murdered. (Photo: DC)

Udhagamandalam: Three Kerala natives have been detained for questioning in a case of recent break-in and murder of a security guard of a bungalow at Kodanadu Estate, often visited late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The estate figures in the disproportionate assets case involving jailed AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and Jayalalithaa, among others.

The trio - Satishan from Pudukkad, Shibu from Kodakara and Santosh from Vellakulangara near Thrissur, were taken into custody based on CCTV footage and their stay at a cottage in Kothagiri a day before the murder on April 24, police said.

They said the CCTV footage shows the trio moving in a car in the area.

Police are confident of nabbing the gang members based on various clues like CCTV footage and details of those who stayed in nearby areas at the time of the murder, they said.

Police had questioned a guard who escaped the attack for the second day yesterday.

A 10-member masked gang was suspected to have carried out the attack. A door of the bungalow was broken open and some suitcases found open, leading to suspicion that the gang wanted to steal valuables and documents.

Tags: j jayalalithaa, aiadmk, vk sasikala, kodanad estate
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Gate No. 10 near the estate bungalow at Kodanad where a security guard was found murdered. (Photo: DC)

5 days later, no breakthrough for police into murder at Jaya's estate

A gang of 10 had entered the bungalow and murdered security guard Om Bahadur, and stolen some materials from 3 suitcases.
28 Apr 2017 8:08 AM

World Gallery

Italy's partisan resistance movement had been going since the start of the war. It was made up of many different groups.

Italy Liberation Day: People celebrate anniversary of end of civil war
Thousands of people in Damasak fled the town when Boko Haram extremists seized it in the fall of 2014. Two years later, residents are now returning home to start their lives afresh.

Nigeria: Once seized by Boko Haram, Damasak now returns to normalcy
The Anzac Day was commemorated in several countries including France, UK and Belgium. The day marks the landing of thousands of troops from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey on April 25, 1915. (Photo: AFP)

ANZAC Day 2017: People remember sacrifices made by service members
Two days of huge protests on the streets of Caracas against the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro spilled into a violent Thursday night in several parts of the city. At least 20 people have been killed so far.

Venezuela political crisis: At least 20 dead in anti-govt protests
An attacker with an automatic weapon opened fire on police on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees on Thursday night, killing one officer and seriously wounding three others before police shot and killed him. A bullet hole is pictured on a shop window of the Champs Elysees. (Photo: AP)

Paris: Attacker, officer dead, 3 wounded in Champs-Elysees shooting
The 'Yes' camp won 51.41 per cent in Monday’s referendum, in a narrower than expected victory, according to complete results released by election authorities. Thousands of supporters of the 'No' campaign, in the referendum on granting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greater powers took to the streets of Istanbul late on Monday citing voting irregularities. The placard reads in Turkish: 'No We Won'.

Turkey referendum: Supporters of 'No' campaign protest against poll violations
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpaceX reusable rocket to launch US Army payload on Sunday

The attempt is part of SpaceX's effort to make rocket parts recyclable, rather than jettisoning the costly components after each launch.
 

Goa: SpiceJet flight takes off without informing passengers

SpiceJet flight. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 

Facebook adds India specific features, focuses on communities

The company also announced the launch of India-specific filters and stickers on the Facebook Camera
 

Samsung fans rejoice, Galaxy Note 8 confirmed

This information dismisses all the rumours about Samsung killing the Galaxy Note series of its flagship smartphones.
 

Bangladeshi girl with three legs can walk again after rare surgery

The surgery was conducted at the Monash Chidren's Hospital after a part of the third leg was already cut off in Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)
 

This 3-year-old boy will blow your mind with his athletic abilities

The Iranian boy has over 807,000 followers and very often seems like a superhero to many people. (Photo: Instagram/arat)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh: Coal pieces found in Tirupati laddu

After nut, bolt, key chain, and panparag covers, it is the turn of coal pieces to find their way into most-sought-after Tirupati laddu.

Hyderabad: Traffic moving faster but pedestrians face hurdle

Kukatpally traffic ACP Pagadala Ashok said that the GHMC has installed two signals for pedestrians at KPHB and Kukatpally bus stops.(Photo: Pixabay/Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Cops mull community service for kid drivers

City traffic police have been offering counselling to erring kids along with their parents and siezing their vehicles. However, incidents continue to be reported of children violating traffic laws like minor drivings without helmets and license. (Representational Image)

Telangana: Bachupally citizens choke on fumes from dumpyard

The garbage dumpyard where garbage waste is behind dumped and burnt despite security personnel being present. After a series of protests by residents of Bachupally and adjoining areas to shift the open garbage dumpyard out of the gram panchayat, the collector has reassigned this land for colleges, schools and low-income housing. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Utilize holidays well - Khateebs

Maulana Abdul Hai said, “Parents should strive to teach their kids the values of Islam. However, this being the good season of holidays, parents may enrol their kids in the deeni tarbiyat classes that are held every year during summer holidays for a period of two months.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham