3 from Kerala questioned in case of break-in at Jayalalithaa estate

Gate No. 10 near the estate bungalow at Kodanad where a security guard was found murdered. (Photo: DC)

Udhagamandalam: Three Kerala natives have been detained for questioning in a case of recent break-in and murder of a security guard of a bungalow at Kodanadu Estate, often visited late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The estate figures in the disproportionate assets case involving jailed AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and Jayalalithaa, among others.

The trio - Satishan from Pudukkad, Shibu from Kodakara and Santosh from Vellakulangara near Thrissur, were taken into custody based on CCTV footage and their stay at a cottage in Kothagiri a day before the murder on April 24, police said.

They said the CCTV footage shows the trio moving in a car in the area.

Police are confident of nabbing the gang members based on various clues like CCTV footage and details of those who stayed in nearby areas at the time of the murder, they said.

Police had questioned a guard who escaped the attack for the second day yesterday.

A 10-member masked gang was suspected to have carried out the attack. A door of the bungalow was broken open and some suitcases found open, leading to suspicion that the gang wanted to steal valuables and documents.