Nation, Current Affairs

What’s in a name? He’s Yogi Adityanath again!

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Mar 29, 2017, 10:51 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 10:53 am IST
With a week of changing his name from Yogi Adityanath to Aditya Nath Yogi, the cm has again decided to revert to being Yogi Adityanath.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a surprise visit at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: There is apparently a lot in a name in Uttar Pradesh. With a week of changing his name from Yogi Adityanath to Aditya Nath Yogi, the chief minister has again decided to revert to being Yogi Adityanath.

The name plate at the official residence of the chief minister at 5, Kalidas Marg, was changed on Tuesday and now reads Yogi Adityanath.

“It was the chief minister who earlier took oath as Aditya Nath Yogi and the name plate was put up accordingly. Now he has asked for the change and the same has been done,” said an official.

In his affidavit filed for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the chief minister had identified himself as Adityanath with no title attached to the name.

‘Yogi’ is essentially a religious title and something that Adityanath has not used in his political life. However, he is popularly referred to as Yogi and thus he has decided to continue as ‘Yogi Adityanath’, according to supporters.

Tags: yogi adityanath, uttar pradesh chief minister
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

