What’s in a name? He’s Yogi Adityanath again!

Lucknow: There is apparently a lot in a name in Uttar Pradesh. With a week of changing his name from Yogi Adityanath to Aditya Nath Yogi, the chief minister has again decided to revert to being Yogi Adityanath.

The name plate at the official residence of the chief minister at 5, Kalidas Marg, was changed on Tuesday and now reads Yogi Adityanath.

“It was the chief minister who earlier took oath as Aditya Nath Yogi and the name plate was put up accordingly. Now he has asked for the change and the same has been done,” said an official.

In his affidavit filed for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the chief minister had identified himself as Adityanath with no title attached to the name.

‘Yogi’ is essentially a religious title and something that Adityanath has not used in his political life. However, he is popularly referred to as Yogi and thus he has decided to continue as ‘Yogi Adityanath’, according to supporters.