Telangana, Andhra Pradesh will enjoy good rains, almanac shows

Sridhar, who read from the Panchangam, said people of both the states would live in happiness this year too with good rains.
Naidu said he was happy that there would be good rains, crops and power. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: Good rains, good crops, invention of a new drug for diabetes, focus on power and industry by both Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh were among the predictions made during Ugadi eve celebrations at Raj Bhavan.

State Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were those present, along with Telangana Speaker Madhusudhana Chary, Council chairman Swamy Goud, AP Council chairman A. Chakrapani, former Governor K Rosaiah, at the high tea hosted by Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and his wife Vimala on the lawns of Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Sridhar Sharma, who read from the Panchangam (almanac), said people of both the states would live in happiness this year too with good rains.

“Both chief ministers are working hard to develop their states, focusing on the power sector and industry. Hemalamba Nama Samvatsaram is almost a photocopy of Durmukha Nama Samvatsaram. There will be good rains and crops. But there will be drought-like situation at some places, pestilence could impact crops and cattle could face disease. If handled carefully, these difficulties can be overcome,” he said.

He added that timely interventions from both governments can check spiralling prices of commodities. He said education would get high priority and leading lights from both states, including actors, were set for international recognition.

“Mr Narasimhan is not a Telugu but he hosts great Ugadi get-togethers every year. I wish him the best of luck,” Mr Chandrasekhar Rao said during his address.

Meanwhile, Mr Naidu said he was happy that there would be good rains, crops and power. “But Nature has to cooperate,” Mr Naidu added.

Referring to the confusion over Ugadi dates, Mr Naidu said: “The Governor, the Telangana state Chief Minister and I don’t have any such confusion. We are celebrating Ugadi on Wednesday.” The gathering at the Raj Bhavan was treated to the traditional Ugadi Pacchadi and a cultural programme.

