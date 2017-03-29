Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court hearing on liquor shops today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2017, 2:39 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 2:39 am IST
Several states and liquor shop licencees have sought modification of the order and to extend the time limit by 6 to 8 months.
Supreme Court of India
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on Wednesday a batch of petitions seeking modification of its December 2016 order banning liquor shops within 500 metres of state and National Highways across the country.

With the court giving a deadline of March 31 for closure of all the liquor shops located on highways, several states and liquor shop licencees have sought modification of the order and to extend the time limit by six to eight months to comply with the order.

