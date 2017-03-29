Supreme Court hearing on liquor shops today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on Wednesday a batch of petitions seeking modification of its December 2016 order banning liquor shops within 500 metres of state and National Highways across the country.

With the court giving a deadline of March 31 for closure of all the liquor shops located on highways, several states and liquor shop licencees have sought modification of the order and to extend the time limit by six to eight months to comply with the order.