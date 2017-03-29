Nation, Current Affairs

SC orders SIT probe against ex K'taka CM Kumaraswamy in mining case

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2017, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 5:26 pm IST
The court has also ordered a probe against another former Karnataka CM Dharam Singh but not against SM Krishna.
Former Karnataka Chief Ministers H D Kumaraswamy and N Dharam Singh (Photo: File)
 Former Karnataka Chief Ministers H D Kumaraswamy and N Dharam Singh (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Police to investigate the role of former Chief Ministers N Dharam Singh and H D Kumaraswamy in the iron ore mining case and file a report within three months.

The apex court, however, said that its stay on the investigation against another former Chief Minister S M Krishna will continue during the period.

A bench comprising Justices P C Ghose and R F Nariman restrained all other courts including the high court from passing any order in the case.

It has been alleged by one of the complainants, T J Abraham that the former chief ministers connived with several bureaucrats and others in de-registering a huge tract of forest land and allowed illegal iron ore mining on a large scale.

The complainant had also referred to various reports of the then Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde indicting several politicians, bureaucrats and others.

Tags: supreme court, n dharam singh, h d kumaraswamy, s m krishna, sit probe, ore mining case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Former chief minister and BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa being greeted by his supporters at the BJP office in Bengaluru after the CBI court gave him a clean chit.

Illegal mining case: Cleared, clean, BS Yeddyurappa roars again

The CBI had taken up the case following a direction by SC.
27 Oct 2016 2:52 AM
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) state president H.D. Kumaraswamy

Illegal mining case: HD Kumaraswamy arrested, released

The officials arrested and released him as he had obtained anticipatory bail
09 Aug 2015 9:53 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Missing Indonesian man found dead in 7-metre python's stomach

It seems he was attacked from behind (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here are things that men and women hate most about sex

Threesomes and anal sex figured on the list (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Amitabh Bachchan, Gautam Gambhir defend Virat Kohli, rubbish Brad Hodge’s IPL claims

Virat Kohli missed the fourth and final Test against Australia at Dharamsala due to an injury. (Photo: AFP)
 

After Sakshi’s tweet, UIDAI blacklists agency that leaked MS Dhoni's Aadhaar details

The UIDAI crackdown came after MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi flagged the matter and complained about it to Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who promised swift action. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rahul files complaint against Kamya for using Pratyusha's 'tampered video' in film

Reportedly, the short film has a character named Rahul.
 

Virat Kohli’s ‘friendship’ remarks disappoint Mark Taylor, Dean Jones, Darren Lehmann

Ex-England player David Lloyd asked Virat Kohli to take some lessons from Sachin Tendulkar on how to conduct himself on and off the field. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Coimbatore: Students held for staging demo in support of farmers

Policemen detain students who were holding a protest demanding a permanent solution for holding the Jallikattu, in Coimbatore. (Photo: PTI)

RSS man who announced bounty on Kerala CM's head gets bail

Representational picture (Photo: File)

Lending agencies will not be allowed to sell farmers' land: Punjab CM

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi HC orders re-trial in five 1984 riots cases

Delhi High Court (Photo: PTI)

‘Change working style, instill sense of safety among public’: Adityanath tells cops

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham