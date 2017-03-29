Nation, Current Affairs

Kulgam: Militants open fire on cops deployed to handle stone pelting

ANI
Published Mar 29, 2017, 9:13 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 9:13 pm IST
Earlier, 3 stone pelters were killed in retaliatory firing by security forces near the site of the Budgam encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.
A group of youth pelting stones on security forces during an anti-militant operation at village Durbugh in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. (Photo: PTI)
 A group of youth pelting stones on security forces during an anti-militant operation at village Durbugh in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: A police party which was deployed to handle the locals who were stone pelting, were fired upon by terrorists in Kulgam's Madibugh Yaripora in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

This fresh provocation comes amid the recent spree of attacks on Kulgam cops by terrorists.

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire outside the residence of a senior police officer in Khudwani area of Kulgam and prior to that, terrorists had also barged into the houses of cops and threatened their families.

Militants also ransacked the senior cops' house in the third such incident in the last seven days in the Kashmir Valley.

A day earlier, militants had ransacked an assistant sub-inspector's house in Dairoo village of Shopian district.

Earlier, they looted the house and torched the car of a Jammu and Kashmir Prisons Department officer in Budgam district.

Stone pelting, which has become a major point of debate, is the core issue of discussion both by the state and Central governments.

In the wake of the civilian casualties and injuries during the stone pelting that occurred on the sidelines of the Budgam encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) made a fervent appeal to the locals of the Valley to not pose as an obstruction in the path of security forces while they are combating terrorists.

"I believe that the people of Kashmir should let law take its own course and not obstruct the operation as the operations are against militants.”

“They should let us do our duty. We appeal to the people of Kashmir to stay away from the area of operations," CRPF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dr. Sanjay Kumar said.

Three stone pelters were killed in retaliatory firing by security forces near the site of the Budgam encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

The stone pelters were seen attacking the forces while a gunbattle was underway with terrorists, during which they were killed.

At least 17 stone pelters, 40 CRPF and 20 police personnel were injured in the stone pelting.

Tags: budgam encounter, indian army, militants, stone pelters
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

