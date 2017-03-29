Goa: 14 govt officials suspended for 2 days for coming late

Panaji: Goa Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday suspended 14 district-level officials for two days for coming late to their respective offices in Mapusa town.

Khaunte conducted a surprise inspection at offices of Mamlatadar, block-development officer, land survey department and deputy collector in Mapusa, which is the headquarters of North District.

"The leeway of 15 minutes delay was given considering that there might be traffic. But those who came after 15 minutes were suspended from services for two days," Khaunte said.

"When we assure to provide time-bound delivery of services, the staff should be punctual," the minister said. Khaunte also said a deputy collector-level officer arrived late to his office but was given a warning and let off.