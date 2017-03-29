Nation, Current Affairs

Goa: 14 govt officials suspended for 2 days for coming late

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 12:53 pm IST
The suspended officers were more than 15 minutes late, which is the leeway provided for traffic hassles.
Goa Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte (Photo: YouTube)
 Goa Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte (Photo: YouTube)

Panaji: Goa Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday suspended 14 district-level officials for two days for coming late to their respective offices in Mapusa town.

Khaunte conducted a surprise inspection at offices of Mamlatadar, block-development officer, land survey department and deputy collector in Mapusa, which is the headquarters of North District.

"The leeway of 15 minutes delay was given considering that there might be traffic. But those who came after 15 minutes were suspended from services for two days," Khaunte said.

"When we assure to provide time-bound delivery of services, the staff should be punctual," the minister said. Khaunte also said a deputy collector-level officer arrived late to his office but was given a warning and let off.

Tags: rohan khaunte, suspension, surprise inspection
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

