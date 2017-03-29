Nation, Current Affairs

Four from Telangana held ‘captive’ in Saudi home

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2017, 1:20 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 2:41 am IST
MBT leader Amjadullah Khan alleged that the kafil’s wife was involved in the racket.
The kafil’s wife runs a beauty parlour but the captive workers alleged that there was a human trafficking ring. (Representational image)
 The kafil’s wife runs a beauty parlour but the captive workers alleged that there was a human trafficking ring. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Three women migrants and a man have been allegedly trapped at the residence of a kafil (sponsor/employer) in Saudi Arabia., reports said.

The first victim is a resident of Adilabad and went to Saudi in 2014. The kafil was unwilling to send her back home despite repeated pleas. The other two women, from Kalapatthar in Hyderabad, and a man were also held captive.

MBT leader Amjadullah Khan alleged that the kafil’s wife was involved in the racket. The kafil’s wife runs a beauty parlour but the captive workers alleged that there was a human trafficking ring. The victim in her text messages stated that she was subjected to physical abuse by the kafil and her family.

When contacted, deputy commissioner of police V. Satyanarayana said, “Many people are being lured by agents who are taking the advantage of the desperation of the poor people. We have formed teams to nab these agents,. It’s not only local agents from Hyderabad but there is a racket stretchign from Delhi and Mumbai to Saudi Arabia.”

Tags: migrants
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ask Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja if she wants him to take a break, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who had scored six fifties in this series, chipped in as soon as Pujara completed what he had on his mind, saying: “You should ask Pujara’s wife if she wants Pujara to take a break. She will be the best one to tell that.” (Photo: BCCI)
 

Friendship with Australians is over, says Virat Kohli after India’s series win

"The thing I said before the first Test (with him being friends with Australians), that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again, said Virat Kohli in the press conference after India's series-clinching win against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)
 

Couples are transforming their sex life with a 5-minute daily ritual

A lot of people said they were aroused quickly after this (Photo: YouTube)
 

Stem cells from fat injected in penis help men overcome erectile issues

The procedure is a simple alternative for medicines and implants (Photo: AFP)
 

These witty tweets accurately describe how sex changes in your 30s

Having great sex and looking sexy are two different things (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reason why this Bengaluru man hasn't paid his water bills will blow your mind

The senior scientist and his family of four have been easily living on 400 litres of water every day and also have excess water in times of droughts. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

344 paramilitary personnel committed suicide in 3 years: govt

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo: File)

AP: CBI seeks cancellation of Jagan's bail in corruption case

YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy (Photo: File)

UP's anti-Romeo squads just copies of T'gana 'SHE Teams': state ministers

Telangana Home minister T. Nayani Narasimha Reddy (Photo: File)

Interpol says no to ED for Red Corner Notice against Lalit Modi

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi (Photo: PTI)

India terms attack on Nigerian students in Greater Noida as 'deplorable'

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham