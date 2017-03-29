Four from Telangana held ‘captive’ in Saudi home

The kafil’s wife runs a beauty parlour but the captive workers alleged that there was a human trafficking ring. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Three women migrants and a man have been allegedly trapped at the residence of a kafil (sponsor/employer) in Saudi Arabia., reports said.

The first victim is a resident of Adilabad and went to Saudi in 2014. The kafil was unwilling to send her back home despite repeated pleas. The other two women, from Kalapatthar in Hyderabad, and a man were also held captive.

MBT leader Amjadullah Khan alleged that the kafil’s wife was involved in the racket. The kafil’s wife runs a beauty parlour but the captive workers alleged that there was a human trafficking ring. The victim in her text messages stated that she was subjected to physical abuse by the kafil and her family.

When contacted, deputy commissioner of police V. Satyanarayana said, “Many people are being lured by agents who are taking the advantage of the desperation of the poor people. We have formed teams to nab these agents,. It’s not only local agents from Hyderabad but there is a racket stretchign from Delhi and Mumbai to Saudi Arabia.”