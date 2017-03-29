Nation, Current Affairs

Finance Bill ‘serious effort to finish off democracy’: Oppn slams Govt in RS

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2017, 8:41 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 8:41 pm IST
'This is an agenda for reducing Parliament to total irrelevance,' the Congress alleged calling the bill 'tax terrorism'.
Congress member P Chidambaram speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress member P Chidambaram speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Opposition today slammed the government over various provisions of the Finance Bill, saying those amounted to "tax terrorism" and a "serious effort to finish off" the spirit of democratic discourse and Parliamentary democracy."

"This is not a Finance Bill. This is more than a Finance Bill. This is an agenda for reducing Parliament to complete irrelevance. It is FBT..Finance Bill Terrorism," Congress member Jairam Ramesh said in the Rajya Sabha while participating in a debate on the legislation.

"The Finance Bill shows the skill of the Finance Minister to go in for the kill. He has really gone in for the kill in Finance Bill," the former Union minister said.

"I will take up only five clauses of this bill to show how Finance Minister has made serious effort to finish off the spirit of democratic discourse and Parliamentary democracy," he said.

He said Jaitley had introduced a "pseudo inheritance tax", arguing that the transfer of assets to all private trusts will come under the ambit of taxation.

"It is an instrument of transferring assets to next generations. He amended that and said transfer of assets to relatives is exempted. Now the inheritance tax has gone out of the window," Ramesh said.

He also talked about another clause under which the "reason to suspect" will be invoked for going after a suspected tax evasion case.

"This has been condemned by everyone. But I want to condemn for one particular reason, which is that in 2012, when the Vodafone tax decision was taken, the Leader of the Opposition (Jaitley), who is now Leader of the House, called it tax terrorism.

"But Section 132 is tax terrorism to the power of a ten.

If Vodafone was a tax terrorism, then Section 132 is a Tax 'Jihad'. You have removed reason to believe, to suspect and given untrammelled power to the tax administration and bureaucracy," the Congress leader said.

Ramesh asked the FM, "what is the reason for going back into 1975 to introduce this draconian section. Is is because there are 25,000 cases pending in the High Courts or 2,500 cases pending in Supreme Court. Is it that way for accelerating decision-making. This is completely unacceptable."

On Clause 154 which proposes amendment to Companies Act to remove cap on company donations, he said, "by removing the cap and introducing the element of anonymity, you are going against the very spirit of corporate funding."

He also said that the "Green Tribunal Act has been completely emasculated through the Finance Bill."

On Clause 56, he said, "The Swarajya magazine, which is fully in consonance with the ruling party ideology, says Aadhaar overreach for making it a must for PAN will leave millions vulnerable. We started Aadhaar for better delivery of social services and for eliminating fake identity."

Another Congress leader K Rahman Khan also criticized the government for giving wide discretionary powers to the tax officials, saying this is a "draconian law to terrorise the honest citizens."

Talking about doing away with distinction of Plan and Non-Plan expenditure classification, he said,"Unless you bring accrual-based accounting in government, this capital and revenue classification of expenditure would not help."

P Bhattacharya (Congress) also criticized the government's intention to tax agriculture income and questioned how the income of farmers would be calculated.

Majeed Memon (NCP) attacked the government for its proposal to give discretionary powers to the tax officials.

Kanimozhi (DMK) asked the government to hear the pleas of farmers of Tamil Nadu who are here to meet the minister.

She told the House that the state is going through the worst drought ever in last 170 years.

Tags: finance bill, tax terrorism, p chidambaram, arun jaitley, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Jaitley vs Oppn: RS passes Finance Bill with 5 amendments

The amendments were adopted with a significant margin, with the difference of votes ranging between 27 and 34 votes.
29 Mar 2017 7:39 PM
Opposition members raising issues in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI Photo / TV Grab)

Finance Bill makes taxmen too strong, Govt snooping on people: Oppn

Kapil Sibal said the government was trying to foist changes through the Finance Bill in the RS so that there is no debate.
27 Mar 2017 8:06 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US students told to write 9/11 essay from Qaeda's viewpoint

"Let's get Hitler's point of view on the Holocaust!" a netizen wrote. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung finally unveils the flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8 series will begin shipping from April 21.
 

Dinesh Karthik ton powers Tamil Nadu to Deodhar Trophy triumph

Dinesh Karthik was named Man of the Match for his flashy century. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: 16-year-old Bosnian sets record by breaking 111 slabs with his head

The video has gone viral (Photo: YouTube)
 

Lok Sabha speaker presents footballs to MPs to promote FIFA U-17 World Cup

The occasion was the presentation of footballs to MPs of both houses of Parliament by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (Photo: PTI)
 

Pakistan ban fast bowler Mohammad Irfan for one year

The 34-year-old said he had not spoken out at the time because he was under mental stress following the death of his parents. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘UP people fell for BJP’s false promises’: Mulayam

SP veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: File)

Govt admits Aadhaar was 'great initiative’ of Cong regime

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)

Surya Namaskar similar to 'namaz', nothing communal about it: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Jaitley vs Oppn: RS passes Finance Bill with 5 amendments

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

India remains engaged with NSG to secure membership: Sushma

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham