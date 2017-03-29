Nation, Current Affairs

Extra forces deployed in Kashmir after deadly clashes over anti-militancy operation

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2017, 11:44 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 11:45 am IST
Three civilians were killed and 18 injured as security forces clashed with stone-pelters trying to disrupt an anti-militancy operation.
A group of youth pelting stones on security forces during an anti-militant operation at village Durbugh in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: Extra forces were today deployed in sensitive areas of Kashmir Valley where normal life was disrupted due to a strike called by separatists to protest the killing of civilians during a clash with security forces.

In view of the situation, Kashmir University, Central University Kashmir and Islamic University of Science and Technology have postponed all examinations scheduled for today.

Three civilians were killed and 18 others were injured yesterday as security forces clashed with stone-pelters trying to disrupt an anti-militancy operation which ended with the killing of a militant in Budgam district of Kashmir.

Officials said today that most of the shops, business establishments and fuel stations were shut in the summer capital here in view of the strike, while educational institutions remained closed in the city, the officials said.

They said public transport was minimal, while private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were plying in some areas of the city.

Similar reports of shutdown were received from most other district headquarters of the Valley, the officials said. They said extra deployment of security forces has been made in sensitive areas like Chadoora, in central Kashmir’s Budgam district - where the killings took place - as well as in downtown areas of the city here to maintain law and order.

The separatists, including chairmen of both Hurriyat factions - Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Omar Farooq and JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik, yesterday asked people to observe a shutdown today to protest the killings.

They also asked the people to hold protests after congregational prayers on Friday.

Tags: budgam encounter, kashmir clashes, security forces
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

