Do not propagate India's view on China: ULFA(I) to Dalai Lama

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2017, 11:15 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 11:17 am IST
The separatist outfit said that the relationship between that country and Assam was ‘truly very deep, linguistically and culturally’.
 Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: The United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) has advised the Dalai Lama to desist from using "Assam's soil" to "propagate India's views on China" during the Buddhist leader's upcoming visit to the state.

ULFA(I) chairman Abhizeet Asom, in an email addressed to the Dalai Lama, said, "If your Holiness indeed decides to come to Assam...nothing against China will be uttered by you in private or public. We won't tolerate India's view to be propagated from Assam's soil."

The e-mail was sent to various media organisations.

Maintaining that China had always been a "friendly neighbour", the separatist outfit pointed out that the relationship between that country and Assam was "truly very deep, linguistically and culturally".

The Buddhist leader is scheduled to attend the Namami Brahmaputra festival in Assam from April 1, on his way to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

