Disproportionate assets case: Fresh CBI trouble for Jagan Mohan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2017
Updated Mar 29, 2017
CBI submitted the clippings of an interview of the former chief secretary of undivided Andhra Pradesh to support its charge.
Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation approached the special CBI court in Hyderabad on Tuesday seeking the cancellation of the bail granted to YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a disproportionate assets case, alleging that he was influencing witnesses and tampering with evidence.

The court admitted the petition and ordered Jagan Mohan Reddy to file a counter by April 7. The CBI submitted to the court the clippings of an interview of the former chief secretary of undivided Andhra Pradesh, published by a regional newspaper owned by Jagan Mohan Reddy, to support its charge that Mr Reddy was influencing the investigation in the case pending before the CBI court.

Reddy was arrested in March 2012 and released after 16 months in prison, in September 2013, on the condition that he did not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

Mr Reddy is accused of getting various individuals and firms to invest several crores in his businesses as a “quid pro quo” for favours bestowed on them during the tenure of his father Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, who was Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister from 2004 to 2009.

It may be noted that the CBI has filed more than 11 chargesheets in this case in the CBI special court in Hyderabad. Apart from Mr Reddy, 12 others have been accused in the case, including his auditor and Rajya Sabha member, V. Vijay Sai Reddy.

