Nation, Current Affairs

Digvijay Singh makes Rahul Gandhi former PM, gets trolled

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 29, 2017, 2:40 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 2:40 am IST
The Congress leader meant to write former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Digvijay Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Digvijay Singh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has yet again managed to grab the limelight — with his gaffe on social media. Mr Singh posted a video on Twitter which was originally produced by ex-Congress MP Rajkumari Ratna Singh. He explained that ex-Congress MP Rajkumari Ratna Singh is a daughter of the late Dinesh Singh, who was a Cabinet minister in the former PM Indira Gandhi’s cabinet and in the “Rahul Gandhi Cabinet”.

The Congress leader meant to write former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. When comments started pouring in, he immediately changed the name from Rahul Gandhi to Rajiv Gandhi. Instant trolling started as soon as the first tweet was uploaded.

Tags: digvijay singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

