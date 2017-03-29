‘Change working style, instill sense of safety among public’: Adityanath tells cops

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked police officials to change the way they work to instill a sense of safety among the public and fear among criminals.

At a review meeting here yesterday, he also stressed on making the working style of the police transparent and corruption-free. "The police must establish a direct communication with people and must take cognizance of even the most minor incident," he said.

Adityanath also discussed the incident of attack on some African students in Greater Noida and the crude bomb explosion in Sant Kabir Nagar.

The Chief Minister directed police officials to prepare an elaborate work plan at the earliest and ensure that good policing is put in place. He also laid emphasis on field visits to know the ground reality.

"If the police officials take out some time from their busy schedule and undertake foot patrolling for a few kilometres along with their subordinates, then it will instill a feeling of safety and reassurance among the public," he said.

If the department incorporates a change in its style of working then it would create fear in the mind of criminals and anti-social elements, the Chief Minister said.

Adityanath also asked police men to "identify the black sheep in their department who are acting in collusion with criminals and anti-social elements", and emphasised on strengthening "internal" discipline between the police officials and subordinates.

The CM directed the police officials to ensure that their homes and offices are clean.

Adityanath also told the police officials to ensure that the complainants who come to police station get proper seating facility and are treated properly.

They were also directed to exercise extra caution during the opening of banks and when markets close for the day.

In view of the Navaratri festivities, he said adequate police personnel should be deployed at temples and proper arrangement of drinking water and cleanliness made. "Senior police officials must pay regular visits to the Shaktipeeths to ensure their security. The police must remain vigilant in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami (April 5), as a large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple town," he said.

The Chief Minister directed the police to initiate stringent action against the land-mafia, cow-mafia (cow smugglers) and mining-mafia by undertaking sustained campaigns.

He said co-ordination should be established through Dial-100 service of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Noting that in summer the frequency of fire incidents is high, he asked the Fire Services to be extra-vigilant. "No incident should be ignored as trivial," he said.

The CM was also of the view that the civil defence be strengthened and that their services should not be availed only for special occasions.

Safety of women and protection of human rights is also a challenge and it should be on priority list, the chief minister added.