Nation, Current Affairs

‘Change working style, instill sense of safety among public’: Adityanath tells cops

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2017, 3:29 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 3:30 pm IST
UP CM directed the police officials to ensure that their homes and offices are clean.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked police officials to change the way they work to instill a sense of safety among the public and fear among criminals.

At a review meeting here yesterday, he also stressed on making the working style of the police transparent and corruption-free. "The police must establish a direct communication with people and must take cognizance of even the most minor incident," he said.

Adityanath also discussed the incident of attack on some African students in Greater Noida and the crude bomb explosion in Sant Kabir Nagar.

The Chief Minister directed police officials to prepare an elaborate work plan at the earliest and ensure that good policing is put in place. He also laid emphasis on field visits to know the ground reality.

"If the police officials take out some time from their busy schedule and undertake foot patrolling for a few kilometres along with their subordinates, then it will instill a feeling of safety and reassurance among the public," he said.

If the department incorporates a change in its style of working then it would create fear in the mind of criminals and anti-social elements, the Chief Minister said.

Adityanath also asked police men to "identify the black sheep in their department who are acting in collusion with criminals and anti-social elements", and emphasised on strengthening "internal" discipline between the police officials and subordinates.

The CM directed the police officials to ensure that their homes and offices are clean.

Adityanath also told the police officials to ensure that the complainants who come to police station get proper seating facility and are treated properly.

They were also directed to exercise extra caution during the opening of banks and when markets close for the day.

In view of the Navaratri festivities, he said adequate police personnel should be deployed at temples and proper arrangement of drinking water and cleanliness made. "Senior police officials must pay regular visits to the Shaktipeeths to ensure their security. The police must remain vigilant in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami (April 5), as a large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple town," he said.

The Chief Minister directed the police to initiate stringent action against the land-mafia, cow-mafia (cow smugglers) and mining-mafia by undertaking sustained campaigns.

He said co-ordination should be established through Dial-100 service of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Noting that in summer the frequency of fire incidents is high, he asked the Fire Services to be extra-vigilant. "No incident should be ignored as trivial," he said.

The CM was also of the view that the civil defence be strengthened and that their services should not be availed only for special occasions.

Safety of women and protection of human rights is also a challenge and it should be on priority list, the chief minister added.

Tags: yogi adityanath, uttar pradesh police, african students
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Lifestyle Gallery

The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amitabh Bachchan, Gautam Gambhir defend Virat Kohli, rubbish Brad Hodge’s IPL claims

Virat Kohli missed the fourth and final Test against Australia at Dharamsala due to an injury. (Photo: AFP)
 

After Sakshi’s tweet, UIDAI blacklists agency that leaked MS Dhoni's Aadhaar details

The UIDAI crackdown came after MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi flagged the matter and complained about it to Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who promised swift action. (Photo: PTI)
 

Rahul files complaint against Kamya for using Pratyusha's 'tampered video' in film

Reportedly, the short film has a character named Rahul.
 

Virat Kohli’s ‘friendship’ remarks disappoint Mark Taylor, Dean Jones, Darren Lehmann

Ex-England player David Lloyd asked Virat Kohli to take some lessons from Sachin Tendulkar on how to conduct himself on and off the field. (Photo: AFP)
 

After series defeat against India, Australian media slams 'classless' Virat Kohli

After India’s win in Dharamsala, Virat Kohli said he would not think of the Australians as friends "ever again" after India sealed a 2-1 victory in a pulsating series marked by flare-ups between the world's number one and two teams. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Steve Smith not temperamentally sound to be Australian captain: O'Keeffe

Australia lost the series 2-1 and Steve Smith apologised for letting his 'emotions falter' several times during the four-match rubber, which was marred by acrimony between the two sides. (Photo: Cricket Australia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't accept President's post even if offered: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

With President Pranab Mukherjee's term drawing to a close, there were reports that Bhagwat was one of the contenders. (Photo: File)

‘Wish my baby dies after birth’: Woman denied abortion by SC

Representational image (Photo: File)

Navy's patrol aircraft TU 142M, used in IPKF mission, de-inducted

Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba. (Photo: PTI)

No international law to bar sale of products with Indian flag image: Govt

MoS External Affairs, MJ Akbar. (Photo: File)

Gurgaon: Shiv Sena shuts 500 legal meat shops for 9 days due to Navratri

The Sena workers assembled at Palam Vihar on Tuesday and forced the closure of meat market and dhabas. (Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham