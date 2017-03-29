Nation, Current Affairs

Barred by airlines, Shiv Sena MP Gaikwad travels by car to Delhi

PTI
Published Mar 29, 2017, 1:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 1:14 pm IST
Gaikwad will attend tomorrow's Parliament session if his party leadership allows him to do so, the sources said.
Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)
 Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)

Osmanabad: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who has been barred by all major domestic airlines for assaulting an Air India duty manager, has chosen to travel by road to Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session.

"Gaikwad is reaching Delhi by car today but will not attend the day's proceedings of the Lok Sabha," sources close to the beleaguered Osmanabad MP said.

However, he will attend tomorrow's session if his party leadership allows him to do so, the sources said.

The development came after Gaikwad apparently booked a seat from Hyderabad to Delhi on Flight AI 551 for today, which was cancelled by the national carrier.

He had also booked a seat yesterday on the 8 AM flight, AI 806, from Mumbai to Delhi for today but his ticket was promptly cancelled by the airline.

The MP is accused of beating up an elderly AI staffer with a sandal last Thursday.

Also, there were reports that he took a train from Mumbai to Delhi and was scheduled to reach the national capital today after a TV channel yesterday showed the reservation chart, having his name, pasted on coach A-3 of Rajdhani at the Mumbai Central Railway Station.

However, the sources said he decided to travel by car to Delhi. "He is not in Maharashtra at present and is expected to reach Delhi anytime today," they said.

Tags: ravindra gaikwad, shiv sena, air india assault case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)

Assault case: Air India cancels 2 more tickets of Shiv Sena MP

A report from Hyderabad said another ticket booked for Gaikwad from the Shamshabad airport to Delhi was also cancelled.
29 Mar 2017 2:38 AM
Representational image

Unruly passengers: After Gaikwad case, Govt mulls no-fliers list, other options

Air India on Tuesday cancelled two tickets booked by Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on Delhi-bound flights.
29 Mar 2017 11:12 AM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul files complaint against Kamya for using Pratyusha's 'tampered video' in film

Reportedly, the short film has a character named Rahul.
 

Virat Kohli’s ‘friendship’ remarks disappoint Mark Taylor, Dean Jones, Darren Lehmann

Ex-England player David Lloyd asked Virat Kohli to take some lessons from Sachin Tendulkar on how to conduct himself on and off the field. (Photo: AFP)
 

After series defeat against India, Australian media slams 'classless' Virat Kohli

After India’s win in Dharamsala, Virat Kohli said he would not think of the Australians as friends "ever again" after India sealed a 2-1 victory in a pulsating series marked by flare-ups between the world's number one and two teams. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Steve Smith not temperamentally sound to be Australian captain: O'Keeffe

Australia lost the series 2-1 and Steve Smith apologised for letting his 'emotions falter' several times during the four-match rubber, which was marred by acrimony between the two sides. (Photo: Cricket Australia)
 

India lucky to have a stand-in captain like Ajinkya Rahane: Ian Chappell

“I would say Rahane is aggressive in his own quiet way. You know you don't have to be a gung ho captain to have the whole team behind you. You just need to do a good job and have the guys have faith in what you are doing,” said Ian Chappell while praising Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy in the Dharamsala Test against Australia. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Snake-like animal with two heads and three eyes is going viral

The viral post now has over six thousand likes with 1, 79, 987 shares on Facebook almost a month after it being posted. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaitley calls GST Bill revolutionary; Cong terms it technological nightmare

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaking in Lok Sabha (Photo: ANI Twitter)

No assurance from Centre on farm loan waiver for TN farmers

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: File)

Kerala: Former district judge to probe Saseendran scandal

Former Minister A.K Saseendran (Photo: File/DC)

Goa: 14 govt officials suspended for 2 days for coming late

Goa Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte (Photo: YouTube)

Shiv Sena's vote kitty could prove crucial for BJP in President election in July

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham