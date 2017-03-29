5 held for attack on Nigerians in Greater Noida

New Delhi/ Greater Noida: The police arrested five men on Tuesday after a group of angry residents in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida attacked four Nigerian students with sticks and metal chairs the previous night following the death of a local teenager from a suspected drug overdose.

Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who promised a fair and impartial investigation into the incident. The ministry termed these attacks as “deplorable”.

Residents in Greater Noida, a satellite city of New Delhi, took out a candle-light march Monday after 17-year-old Manish died last week after a suspected drug overdose. The march was taken out after the police released some Nigerians detained for questioning in connection with the death of the Class 12 student, due to “lack of evidence”. Nigerian high commission officials are also understood to have met their injured nationals and said they felt “unsafe”.