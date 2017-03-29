Nation, Current Affairs

5 held for attack on Nigerians in Greater Noida

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 29, 2017, 12:58 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 2:41 am IST
Nigerian high commission officials are also understood to have met their injured nationals and said they felt “unsafe”.
(Representational image)
 (Representational image)

New Delhi/ Greater Noida: The police arrested five men on Tuesday after a group of angry residents in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida attacked four Nigerian students with sticks and metal chairs the previous night following the death of a local teenager from a suspected drug overdose.

Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who promised a fair and impartial investigation into the incident. The ministry termed these attacks as “deplorable”.

Residents in Greater Noida, a satellite city of New Delhi, took out a candle-light march Monday after 17-year-old Manish died last week after a suspected drug overdose. The march was taken out after the police released some Nigerians detained for questioning in connection with the death of the Class 12 student, due to “lack of evidence”. Nigerian high commission officials are also understood to have met their injured nationals and said they felt “unsafe”.

Tags: yogi adityanath, nigerians
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ask Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife Puja if she wants him to take a break, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who had scored six fifties in this series, chipped in as soon as Pujara completed what he had on his mind, saying: “You should ask Pujara’s wife if she wants Pujara to take a break. She will be the best one to tell that.” (Photo: BCCI)
 

Friendship with Australians is over, says Virat Kohli after India’s series win

"The thing I said before the first Test (with him being friends with Australians), that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again, said Virat Kohli in the press conference after India's series-clinching win against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)
 

Couples are transforming their sex life with a 5-minute daily ritual

A lot of people said they were aroused quickly after this (Photo: YouTube)
 

Stem cells from fat injected in penis help men overcome erectile issues

The procedure is a simple alternative for medicines and implants (Photo: AFP)
 

These witty tweets accurately describe how sex changes in your 30s

Having great sex and looking sexy are two different things (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Reason why this Bengaluru man hasn't paid his water bills will blow your mind

The senior scientist and his family of four have been easily living on 400 litres of water every day and also have excess water in times of droughts. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

344 paramilitary personnel committed suicide in 3 years: govt

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo: File)

AP: CBI seeks cancellation of Jagan's bail in corruption case

YSR Congress chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy (Photo: File)

UP's anti-Romeo squads just copies of T'gana 'SHE Teams': state ministers

Telangana Home minister T. Nayani Narasimha Reddy (Photo: File)

Interpol says no to ED for Red Corner Notice against Lalit Modi

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi (Photo: PTI)

India terms attack on Nigerian students in Greater Noida as 'deplorable'

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham