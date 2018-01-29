Siddipet techie found dead in his room in Dallas

Hyderabad: A techie hailing from Siddipet district was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his room in Dallas, US.

Venkannagari Krishna Chaitanya, a former Cognizant employee, had left for the US three years ago for an onsite project with Southeast Airlines. On Thursday, when the landlord in Dallas found Chaitanya’s room locked from inside and received no response, he alerted the local police. The Arlington police arrived on the spot, broke open the doors and found Chaitanya lying unconscious. He was later declared dead and his body was shifted for an autopsy. Chaitanya was the son of Mr V. Srinivas Chary of Prasanthnagar in Siddipet district. A family member at Siddipet said they were trying to keep the information of Chaitanya’s death from his mother who is ailing.

Harish talks to Indian Embassy in US

The family received a communication on Fri-day about Chaitanya’s death and approached minister T. Harish Rao to speed up the process of bringing his body back home. Mr Harish Rao is coordinating with the Indian embassy.

The government has written to the Consulate General in Houston and the ministry of external affairs to complete the formalities and documentation work and to pursue the transportation of Chaitanya’s body to India at the earliest. The body is expected to arrive in Hyderabad by Thursday.