search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Despite partial rollback, DMK protests against Tamil Nadu bus fare hike

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 29, 2018, 10:39 am IST
Updated Jan 29, 2018, 10:39 am IST
DMK Working President MK Stalin described the downward cut in bus fares announced by the state govt as an 'eyewash'.
DMK holds protests against the hike in bus fare in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)
 DMK holds protests against the hike in bus fare in Tamil Nadu. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: Despite a partial rollback of bus fares by the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday, the main opposition in the state DMK took to streets protesting against the hike in bus fare.

DMK Working President MK Stalin on Sunday described the downward cut in bus fares announced by the Tamil Nadu government as an "eyewash". 

 

"We have demanded full roll back of increase in bus fares. Tomorrow (Monday) we will stage agitation pressing our demand," Stalin told reporters on Sunday. 

Read Also: Cut in bus fares an 'eyewash': DMK holds statewide protest today

The Tamil Nadu government has been witnessing protests ever since the government hiked bus fares on January 19.

In its resolution passed on Sunday, DMK said that their next course of action would be based on the response from the ruling AIADMK on their agitations.

Under pressure from the public and the opposition, the Tamil Nadu government reduced the bus fares in selected services. According to an announcement made by the transport department, the fare revision would come into effect from Monday.

Read Also: Tamil Nadu government cuts bus fares by 4 per cent-20 per cent

With government transport corporations struggling to overcome losses and finding it difficult to pay even the dues to its employees, Tamil Nadu government on January 19 announced a steep hike in government and private bus fares ranging from 20 per cent to 55 per cent. The reason for the increase in fares was attributed to hike in fuel charges, maintenance cost and operational cost among others.

Read Also: After six years, Tamil Nadu hikes bus fares steeply

The move triggered protests from day one with the public taking to streets, shouting slogans and besieging transport offices. It also drew a lot of political flak from the opposition parties, who urged the state government to rollback the fare hike.

Tags: dmk protest, tamil nadu, bus fare hike, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

Tamil Nadu government cuts bus fares by 4 per cent-20 per cent
Cut in bus fares an 'eyewash': DMK holds statewide protest today
MK Stalin writes to TN CM, demands immediate rollback of bus fare hike


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Was fully confident that Mumbai Indians would use RTM for me: Krunal Pandya

(Photo: BCCI)
 

Colonel Gaddafi almost bought Manchester United

The former Libyan dictator, who was overthrown and killed in 2011, went on to purchase Italian club Perugia after the two parties failed to agree on a price. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL 2018 Player Auction: Rajasthan Royals splash, CSK’s old core and 5 talking points

The eight teams in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) spent almost Rs 4,31,70,00,000 ($70 million) at an auction for 169 players. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
 

Trump in London: Tweets from bed, popular in UK, eats burgers at times

Trump frequently uses Twitter to announce policy, assail his adversaries and to tangle with countries, including North Korea, over world affairs. (Photo: File)
 

How to delete WhatsApp 'Good Morning' images on Android?

Most WhatsApp users keep the auto-download images option enabled by default, which keeps flooding the local storage on smartphones. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

IPL 2018: Lungi Ngidi excited about Lungi Dance at MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings

Lungi Ngidi bagged IPL contract with the Chennai Super Kings for a bargain price of 50 lakhs. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

15 months post-noteban, Economic Survey 2018 to be tabled in Parliament today

The Economic Survey of India 2018 will be tabled in both the houses of Parliament (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

42-yr-old jobless techie in Secunderabad commits suicide out of depression

A video footage of the incident showed Kumar jumping from the window of his apartment and falling onto the ground. (Representational Image)

112 arrested after violence intensifies in UP's Kasganj, situation remains tense

Cases were registered under various sections of the IPC, CLA (Criminal Law Amendment) Act and for violation of the National Flag Act. (Photo: ANI)

Budget session starts today, Govt to push for passage of triple talaq bill

The budget 2018-19 will be the last full-fledged before the 2019 general elections. The budget will be presented on Thursday, February 1. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Now, eco-activists’ NOTA to Netravathi diversion

Eco-activists have come out with their own version of NOTA, which reads as Netravathiyannu Ottagi Tammadendu Anumodisona
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham